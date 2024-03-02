NFL combine: Xavier Worthy sets 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds

Xavier Worthy of the Texas Longhorns is fast. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is the fastest man the NFL combine has ever seen.

He was clocked at a lightning time of 4.22 seconds on his second attempt. It was updated to 4.21 when official times were released, besting John Ross III's all-time record from 2017 by .01 seconds. Worthy reached 24.21 mph, according to Next Gen Stats.

The historic run came after the 20-year-old opened up with a 4.25 to best anyone else in the field, and his 10-yard split of 1.45 seconds was the fastest split of the weekend.

It was only right that he went for it again:

Here's how Worthy looks compared to Ross, former University of Washington wideout, when he set the record:

The simulcam you've been waiting for.



Xavier Worthy tops John Ross' 40-yard dash record with a 4.21



📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ump5lW7aB6 — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Ross' draft stock took a major boost after the combine, and the Cincinnati Bengals selected him ninth overall in the 2017 draft. He went on to have an abbreviated career, retiring last offseason after being hampered by multiple injuries. He recorded 62 receptions for 957 yards with 11 touchdowns over his entire career with the Bengals and New York Giants.

For Worthy, the attention was pouring in before he even tied the record. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive end Charles Omenihu took to social media to express awe at his first run:

4.25… crazzyyyy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 2, 2024

4.25 is crazy — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) March 2, 2024

The back-to-back Super Bowl champions will have the last selection in the first round of this year's draft, but they weren't the only ones to give props.

Former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Desean Jackson ran a quick 4.35 seconds at his combine, while Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill posted a 4.29 at his Pro Day. Hill and Jacksons reactions work together to prove that all you can really say in response to a run like Worthy's is some variation of "sheesh" or "crazy."

4.2 is crazy sheesh — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 2, 2024

Young fella @XavierWorthy got ROLLERS 🏃🏾‍♂️🔥🔥 😳 4:22 sheeeeeeeeesh — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) March 2, 2024

During this past season for Texas, Worthy posted 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns en route to the Big 12 title and the team's first College Football Playoff appearance. He'll be a name to watch for in the first round of this year's draft, which will take place on April 25.