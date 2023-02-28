NFL combine 2023: Schedule, TV times, participants, 40-yard dash and more

The 2023 NFL scouting combine is this week, formally kicking off the countdown to the NFL Draft in April. Here's all the info you need to follow along.

What is the 2023 NFL combine schedule?

The combine begins on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and runs through Sunday, March 5. Team head coaches and general managers will have media availabilities on Tuesday and Wednesday, while prospects will have media availabilities Wednesday-Saturday. On-field workouts will be conducted from Thursday-Sunday.

Where is the NFL combine?

The combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., home of the Colts. Additional media availabilities will be held at the Indiana Convention Center.

When are NFL combine on-field workouts, including 40-yard dash?

Defensive linemen and linebackers — Thursday, March 2 at 3 p.m. ET

Defensive backs — Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends — Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. ET

Running backs and offensive linemen — Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Tariq Woolen's blazing time was one of the highlights of the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine last year. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

What TV channel is NFL combine coverage?

NFL Network will air on-field workouts Thursday-Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday.

Which players will be 2023 NFL combine participants?

Here is the complete list of NFL combine participants, highlighted by quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, and defenders Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson. Young will reportedly not throw at the combine, while other QBs will.

Which head coaches and general managers will speak at the NFL combine?

Here is a schedule of head coach and general manager availabilities, subject to change:

Tuesday, Feb. 28 (all times ET)

10 a.m. — Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders head coach; Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons GM; Sean Payton, Denver Broncos head coach; Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay Packers GM; Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings GM

10:15 a.m. — Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills GM; George Paton, Denver Broncos GM

10:30 a.m. — Omar Khan, Pittsburgh Steelers GM

11 a.m. — Joe Douglas, New York Jets GM

11:45 a.m. — Nick Caserio, Houston Texans GM

Noon — Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears head coach; Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks head coach; Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs head coach; Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders head coach

12:15 p.m. — Brett Veach, Kansas City Chiefs GM; Jason Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM

12:30 p.m. — Monti Ossenfort, Arizona Cardinals GM; Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

1 p.m. — Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns GM; Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach; Trent Baalke, Jacksonville Jaguars GM

1:30 p.m. — Joe Schoen, New York Giants GM

2 p.m. — John Lynch, San Francisco 49ers GM

2:15 p.m. — Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals head coach; Ran Carthon, Tennessee Titans GM

2:30 p.m. — John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks GM

3 p.m. — Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins head coach

3:30 p.m. — Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles GM; Duke Tobin, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel

3:45 p.m. — Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles head coach

4 p.m. — Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals head coach

Wednesday, March 1 (all times ET)

1 p.m. — Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens GM; Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys head coach; DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans head coach; Martin Mayhew, Washington Commanders GM

1:30 p.m. — Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers head coach

1:45 p.m. — Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns head coach

2 p.m. — Scott Fitterer, Carolina Panthers GM; John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens head coach

2:30 p.m. — Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings head coach

3:30 p.m. — Chris Ballard, Indianapolis Colts GM

3:45 p.m. — Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts head coach

4:15 p.m. — Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions GM

4:30 p.m. — Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions head coach

Any NFL mock drafts to keep in mind for combine week?

Here are the first four 2023 mock drafts from Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald:

Mock draft 1.0 (Oct. 19, 2022)

Mock draft 2.0 (Jan. 11, 2023)

Mock draft 3.0 (Feb. 1, 2023)

Mock draft 4.0 (Feb. 23, 2023)