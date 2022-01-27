NFL Championship Round: Daily fantasy football expert lineup picks

The Championship Round of the 2021 NFL season is this weekend, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200.

The ultimate goal: To build the perfect winning lineup. Will they achieve it? Let's take a look!

After what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, it's no surprise that a plethora of Chiefs litters our analysts' lineups for the Championship Round.

In fact, Mahomes is slotted into the quarterback spot of all our analysts' lineups save one. Jerick McKinnon, who's stepped up in the KC backfield, shows up as well with a serious value salary of just $18. Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman — heck, even the Chiefs defense at $14 find themselves in the lineups.

This isn't to say that the Chiefs will steamroll the Bengals but it's hard to ignore that, after KC put up 42 points in a wild back-and-forth affair with the Bills, the team won't put up serious points against Cincinnati at home. A 30+ burger could be enough for the whole offense to put up daily fantasy points. And we know that Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals offense can sling it when they need to, so a shootout could very well be in the cards for the AFC Championship game.

But it's not all about the Chiefs — remember, there are four teams playing on Sunday. Eli Mitchell and Tee Higgins also make multiple appearances, as well as talented Rams rookie receiver, Van Jefferson.

