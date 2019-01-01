NFL Black Monday: Who's been fired, who could be hired and what will it mean for the league in 2019?

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was let go on Monday - FR171284 AP

Is there a stranger day in modern professional sport than the NFL's Black Monday? Millions of breathless fans refreshing their feeds every five seconds, waiting impatiently for news of whether some poor bloke has just lost his job? It doesn't happen in any other industry.

But for supporters of more maligned franchises, a coaching change can be as exciting as a playoff win - it brings fresh hope, a chance to believe again. Just look at what's happening at Manchester United.

Six head coaches were relieved of their duties on Monday, on top of Hue Jackson and Mike McCarthy, who were fired by the Browns and Packers earlier in the season. That leaves eight vacancies to fill, but the coaching carousel doesn't just affect the teams in need of a new main man - needy franchises will be coming after your hot new coordinator. No one is safe.

One huge hire has already been made, and it's one no one saw coming. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock is the new general manager of the Oakland Raiders. It's one of the more fascinating moves I can remember in years - no one knows the draft better than Mayock, but it's incredibly rare for someone to make a jump from TV into management, and all the signs have pointed towards Jon Gruden wanting absolute power in Oakland. I can't wait to see how this one plays out.

Here are all the other key moves in the wake of week 17, and what they could mean for the league going forward.

Who's been fired?

Steve Wilks, Arizona Cardinals

Steve Wilks is one and done in Arizona Credit: AP

Record this season: 3-13

Overall record: 3-13

Steve Wilks has joined the likes of Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly and Mike Mularky in a very unwanted club - he's one and done in Arizona. Wilks' firing feels a little harsh - he had very little to work with, didn't have the players to fit his system and never got his chance to make his mark on the team - but that's life in the modern NFL. You're expected to find a way to win with what you have. If you don't, you gone.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the Cardinals look to an offensive coach to replace Wilks, and one with pedigree in developing quarterbacks. They just spent a top 10 pick on Josh Rosen, who they still see as the future of the franchise. The main priority in the offseason should be to tailor the system and the roster to his talents. As for Wilks, keep an eye on Carolina, where he may well take back his old job as defensive coordinator.

Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals

Marvin Lewis' 16-year tenure in Cincinnati has come to an end Credit: AP

Record this season: 6-10

Overall record: 131-122-3

They said it could never happen, but the Marvin Lewis era is finally over in Cincinnati - and not a decade too soon! It's easy to forget the job Lewis did when he first joined the Bengals 16 years ago, probably because it was 16 years ago, but he was responsible for turning round one of the most diabolical outfits in NFL history. He coached some good teams - that 2015 roster could have won a Super Bowl - and yet Lewis somehow kept his job for the best part of two decades without winning a single playoff game. I doubt we'll ever see anything like that again.

The Bengals actually looked really good for the first five weeks of the season, like a team which could challenge for the AFC North, then they lost to the Steelers and it all spiralled out of control. Injuries killed them this time out, but with AJ Green, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and Tyler Eifert there's bundles of talent in Cincy, at least on offense (the defense is a disaster). It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Andy Dalton when the new coach comes in.

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins

Gase was the biggest surprise of the Black Monday firings Credit: USA TODAY

Record this season: 7-9

Overall record: 23-25

Gase was the biggest surprise firing on Monday, but I think it's a smart move by the Dolphins. They've looked directionless under Gase, totally devoid of any identity, and he's repeatedly failed to make use of his most talented players. Everyone outside of Miami saw that Kenyan Drake deserved way more of the ball, so why couldn't he?

It's going to be an unsettled offseason for the Dolphins, who have also put GM Chris Grier in charge of football operations, and are rumoured to be moving on from Ryan Tannehill. This is another good move - Tannehill doesn't have the talent to take Miami from perennial 8-8 also-rans to genuine contenders. Will they look to the draft, or will the new head coach have someone already in the league in mind?

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos

Vance Joseph is out after back-to-back losing seasons in Denver Credit: USA TODAY

Record this season: 6-10

Overall record: 11-21

Here's a wild stat for you, Denver's 6-10 year meant this is the first time's they've suffered back-to-back losing seasons since 1972. I know. It was enough to cost Vance Joseph his job, which is probably fair, but there's an argument John Elway should be out the door with him.

Elway drafted brilliantly this year, but he's repeatedly missed on quarterbacks since Peyton Panning retired in 2015, and did so again with Case Keenum, who's being paid way too much money to be a below-average starter. The Broncos may well use their high draft pick to dip into this year's class - it's unlikely any potential replacement for Joseph would be A-OK with riding with Keenum - but there may not be a prospect good enough to help Denver win now.

Todd Bowles, New York Jets

Todd Bowles' time with the Jets is up Credit: AP

Record this season: 4-12

Overall record: 24-40

Yeah, this one had to happen. Bowles saved himself last year by getting some really plucky performances out of a roster that many thought was destined for 0-16, but this season has been a whole different story. The Jets have consistently been hampered by penalties - a sign of poor coaching - and keep blowing fourth quarter leads. Week 16, when they led Green Bay by two scores but ended up losing in overtime, was the perfect encapsulation of both.

There is a lot of work to do to make the Jets competitive again - they need strengthening at pretty much every position - but Sam Darnold makes this an attractive job. He showed down the stretch that he absolutely has the tools to be a good NFL starter. Now he just needs a proper team around him.

Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter knew the writing was on the wall Credit: AP

Record this season: 5-11

Overall record: 19-29

Everyone saw this one coming too. Even Koetter, who admitted after Tampa's defeat to the Falcons that he knew he was as good as gone. Koetter's gone 5-11 with the Bucs in back-to-back years - both years in which he was expected to challenge in the NFC South. It's now 11 straight seasons without January football in Tampa Bay, no wonder that stadium is always so empty down the stretch.

It's looking like general manager Jason Licht wants to give Jameis Winston another season at quarterback. Winston was much better after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the second time this year, cutting out most of the ugly interceptions that led to him being pulled earlier in the season. One more year of Winston is probably a good shout. If it doesn't work out then the 2020 draft class is looking very fruitful.

Who's in line for a top job?

Bruce Arians (former HC, Arizona Cardinals)

Arians has publicly courted the Browns to the degree that it's almost become a little awkward. It looks like Cleveland are going in another direction, but on Monday Arians opened the door to the Buccaneers, who are reportedly sniffing around the former Cardinals coach. Arians would be a brilliant hire in Tampa Bay, and is just the man to help them make the leap they've been threatening to for the past three years.

Mike McCarthy (former HC, Green Bay Packers)

McCarthy is being heavily linked with the Browns, which feels like a bad idea. Sure, McCarthy's won a Super Bowl, but his coaching methods looked outdated this year, and he's failed to get the best out of Aaron Rodgers for half a decade. With such an exciting talent at quarterback as Baker Mayfield the Browns should be looking to someone who can help turn him into a star. I don't think McCarthy is that guy.

Josh McDaniels (OC, New England Patriots)

Josh McDaniels appears to be in hot demand. The Packers, Dolphins and Bengals have all requested an interview with him, and the Browns are said to be sniffing around too. McDaniels' first stint as a head coach - a 3-9 in Denver in 2010 - was unsuccessful, and Bill Belichick's disciples have often struggled when released into the wild, but McDaniels should be a smarter coach for his experiences.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels Credit: AP

Brian Flores (DC, New England Patriots)

It could be all change in New England, as the Broncos, Dolphins, Browns and Packers have all requested an interview with defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The Patriots' defense has been poor this season, but that's more for a lack of talent than because of poor coaching.

Eric Beiniemy (OC, Kansas City Chiefs)

This one makes a lot of sense. While Andy Reid takes most of the credit for the Chiefs' scorching offense, Bieniemy has been instrumental in drawing up plays and helping Patrick Mahomes become the MVP-elect. The Buccaneers and Jets are both said to be interested in the one-year offensive coordinator.

Vic Fangio (DC, Chicago Bears)

Another interesting choice. Fangio has turned the Bears defense into one of the most formidable units in recent memory, and the Broncos and Dolphins are both interested in bringing him on board. Unlike Bieniemy, Fangio has three years of coordinator experience under his belt, and might be ready to make the leap.