NFL betting preview: Our best bets for the winner of Super Bowl LVII

Last season the Los Angeles Rams were 12-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. They had the fourth-best odds coming into the season.

Often the team that wins the Super Bowl isn't the one that was favored at the start of the regular season. Here are the 12 teams whose Super Bowl odds are 20-to-1 or shorter at BetMGM as we enter the season:

Buffalo Bills +600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Kansas City Chiefs +1000

Los Angeles Rams +1100

Green Bay Packers +1200

Los Angeles Chargers +1400

Denver Broncos +1600

San Francisco 49ers +1600

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Cincinnati Bengals +2000

Dallas Cowboys +2000

Indianapolis Colts +2000

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) holds onto the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Our Yahoo Sportsbook team looked at the odds and found their best value pick to win it all this season:

MARK DRUMHELLER: Chargers to the moon. Hollywood is the new title town as LA gets back to back champs. +1400 is a solid price for a team that is loaded on both sides of the ball now. The QB/HC combo is massive in the NFL, and watching Brandon Staley unleash Justin Herbert in an analytically aggressive way is going to move the NFL forward quicker than they want. Lock this one up and strap yourself in.

NICK BROMBERG: Betting the favorite feels like a fool’s errand. Sorry Bills. I can also find flaws with every other team at the top of the board. I think the Chiefs will be better, especially on defense, but they have the league’s toughest schedule. I can’t count on the Chargers until they actually do anything. The Rams feel like they could be derailed with a significant injury and I’m worried about the Bucs offensive line. Yeah, I’m quickly running out of options. Why not the Ravens at +2000? There’s no way they can deal with nearly as many injuries in 2022 as they did in 2021.

PETER TRUSZKOWSKI: I like the 49ers at 16-to-1. They made it to the Super Bowl in 2020 and would have been back last year if not for a dropped interception. Trey Lance has a much higher ceiling than Jimmy G, and if they got even a little more from Jimmy Garoppolo over the past few seasons, they might have a ring already.

GREG BRAINOS: The more I watch Justin Herbert, the more I feel like he was born to break the Chargers curse. I’ve been on them to win the Super Bowl since two days after the Rams claimed the Lombardi Trophy, and I’m not about to bail now that they’ve pushed their chips in to form one of the best starting rosters in the NFL. Chargers over Eagles in the big game.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Put me down for the Chargers as well. They have a star quarterback on his first contract and it's enabled them to build an extremely deep roster. Last year they were probably the best team that didn't make the playoffs, and some of that was bad luck. I still think they made the right coaching hire a year ago and although the AFC West is absolutely loaded, the Chargers have the most talent on paper.

FRANK SCHWAB: I don’t have a problem with the Bills at +600. There’s not a ton of value in it, but the Bills have the best roster. I’d rather take a bigger swing though. The Ravens at +2000 stand out. But the AFC is loaded. So I’ll look to the NFC and take the Philadelphia Eagles at +2800. If Jalen Hurts takes a step forward with a very good team around him, the path to the Super Bowl through the NFC is a lot easier. It’s worth a shot. (Also, the Bills to beat Eagles exact Super Bowl outcome prop is +8000 at BetMGM and I'll be tweeting a screenshot of this in February if it happens.)