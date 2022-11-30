NFL betting, odds: A look back at preseason projected win totals

Week 12 of the NFL season is in the books, which means we've officially made it through two-thirds of the regular season. It's been one of the more unpredictable seasons in recent history, with a lot of projected top teams struggling and a bunch of other teams outperforming expectations.

During the offseason, oddsmakers release projected win totals for each team in the league and bettors can bet whether teams will go over or under those posted win totals. With six weeks of football still remaining, a remarkable nine teams have already clinched their preseason win totals and a bunch of other teams are closing in on doing so in the coming weeks. Let's take a look back at the preseason win totals and how each team has done compared to preseason expectations.

Clinched overs

Four teams have already gone over their preseason win total:

Clinched unders

While the above four teams have way exceeded preseason expectations, there are five teams that have come nowhere close to meeting their preseason goals:

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 27: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos reacts during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Likely overs

While these teams haven't yet clinched going over their preseason win totals just yet, if you're holding an over ticket on one of these teams, you're feeling pretty good:

Likely unders

The same can be said on the other end of the spectrum. While these teams are still mathematically alive to go over their preseason win totals, if you're holding an under ticket, you're feeling good:

Arizona Cardinals: Once Arizona loses one more game, under 8.5 wins will be clinched.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers are sitting at 4-8, and as long as they don't go 3-2 in their final five games, under 6.5 wins will be the winning side.

Chicago Bears: The Bears have three wins so far. As long as they don't double their win total over their last five games, under 5.5 will be a winner.

Cleveland Browns: The return of Deshaun Watson should help, but Cleveland still needs to win five of their last six games to avoid going under 8.5 wins.

Houston Texans: Houston has one win through 11 games. As long as they don't win four of their last six, under 4.5 wins will cash.

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders would need to win five of their final six games to go over 8.5 wins.

Los Angeles Chargers: As long as the Chargers don't win five of their final six games, under 10.5 wins will be the winning side.

New Orleans Saints: One more New Orleans loss will clinch under 8.5 wins for under bettors.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh would have to win four of their final six games to go over 7.5 wins.

Down to the wire

Usually oddsmakers are pretty spot on with these projections and things come down to the final few weeks. These win totals probably won't be decided until the final week or two of the season: