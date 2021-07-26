NFL betting: Big bet comes in on Tampa Bay Bucs to repeat as Super Bowl champions
With Tom Brady back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is another Super Bowl in the cards? One bettor at BetMGM certainly thinks so.
According to BetMGM, it received a $30,000 wager on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl at +700. Should the Bucs indeed repeat, the bettor would win $210,000.
Tampa Bay opened at +1200 to win it all in 2021, but have since seen their odds move to +700. With training camp on the horizon, the Bucs have received 14.8% of the Super Bowl futures bets at BetMGM and 21.4% of the money. Both are the highest percentage of any NFL team.
Next in line in both categories — number of bets and money — are the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, who lost to the Bucs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, are the betting favorites at +450 and have received 10.6% of the bets and 11.8% of the money.
The Chiefs and Bucs are the clear betting favorites, but the field is much more jumbled from there. Next are the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers at +1200, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams at +1400, and then the Green Bay Packers at +1600.
The Browns have had significant line movement, jumping to +1400 from +2500. They have received the fourth-most money at 5.9%. Ahead of the Browns and behind the Bucs and Chiefs are the Denver Broncos, who saw a heavy amount of action when they were a rumored destination for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who is seeking a trade.
The Broncos opened at +6500, and currently sit at +4000. They have received 7.6% of the bets and 85% of the money. Behind the Bucs, the Broncos are the biggest liability for BetMGM. Another big liability for the sportsbook are the Tennessee Titans, who are listed at +2500. The Titans have received 5.9% of the bets and 5.3% of the money.
Full Super Bowl odds at BetMGM:
Kansas City Chiefs: +450
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +700
Buffalo Bills: +1200
San Francisco 49ers: +1200
Baltimore Ravens: +1400
Cleveland Browns: +1400
Los Angeles Rams: +1400
Green Bay Packers: +1600
Indianapolis Colts: +2500
Tennessee Titans: +2500
Arizona Cardinals: +3000
Dallas Cowboys: +3000
Los Angeles Chargers: +3000
Miami Dolphins: +3000
Seattle Seahawks: +3000
New England Patriots: +3500
Denver Broncos: +4000
Minnesota Vikings: +4000
New Orleans Saints: +4000
Pittsburgh Steelers: +4000
Washington Football Team: +4000
Chicago Bears: +6600
Carolina Panthers: +8000
Las Vegas Raiders: +8000
New York Giants: +8000
Atlanta Falcons: +12500
Jacksonville Jaguars: +12500
Philadelphia Eagles: +12500
Cincinnati Bengals: +15000
New York Jets: +15000
Detroit Lions: +25000
Houston Texans: +30000
