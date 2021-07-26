NFL betting: Big bet comes in on Tampa Bay Bucs to repeat as Super Bowl champions

With Tom Brady back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is another Super Bowl in the cards? One bettor at BetMGM certainly thinks so.

According to BetMGM, it received a $30,000 wager on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl at +700. Should the Bucs indeed repeat, the bettor would win $210,000.

Tampa Bay opened at +1200 to win it all in 2021, but have since seen their odds move to +700. With training camp on the horizon, the Bucs have received 14.8% of the Super Bowl futures bets at BetMGM and 21.4% of the money. Both are the highest percentage of any NFL team.

Next in line in both categories — number of bets and money — are the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, who lost to the Bucs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, are the betting favorites at +450 and have received 10.6% of the bets and 11.8% of the money.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +700 to win the Super Bowl. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Chiefs and Bucs are the clear betting favorites, but the field is much more jumbled from there. Next are the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers at +1200, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams at +1400, and then the Green Bay Packers at +1600.

The Browns have had significant line movement, jumping to +1400 from +2500. They have received the fourth-most money at 5.9%. Ahead of the Browns and behind the Bucs and Chiefs are the Denver Broncos, who saw a heavy amount of action when they were a rumored destination for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who is seeking a trade.

The Broncos opened at +6500, and currently sit at +4000. They have received 7.6% of the bets and 85% of the money. Behind the Bucs, the Broncos are the biggest liability for BetMGM. Another big liability for the sportsbook are the Tennessee Titans, who are listed at +2500. The Titans have received 5.9% of the bets and 5.3% of the money.

Full Super Bowl odds at BetMGM:

Kansas City Chiefs: +450

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +700

Buffalo Bills: +1200

San Francisco 49ers: +1200

Baltimore Ravens: +1400

Cleveland Browns: +1400

Los Angeles Rams: +1400

Green Bay Packers: +1600

Indianapolis Colts: +2500

Tennessee Titans: +2500

Arizona Cardinals: +3000

Dallas Cowboys: +3000

Los Angeles Chargers: +3000

Miami Dolphins: +3000

Seattle Seahawks: +3000

New England Patriots: +3500

Denver Broncos: +4000

Minnesota Vikings: +4000

New Orleans Saints: +4000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +4000

Washington Football Team: +4000

Chicago Bears: +6600

Carolina Panthers: +8000

Las Vegas Raiders: +8000

New York Giants: +8000

Atlanta Falcons: +12500

Jacksonville Jaguars: +12500

Philadelphia Eagles: +12500

Cincinnati Bengals: +15000

New York Jets: +15000

Detroit Lions: +25000

Houston Texans: +30000

