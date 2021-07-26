  • Oops!
NFL betting: Big bet comes in on Tampa Bay Bucs to repeat as Super Bowl champions

Sam Cooper
·2 min read
In this article:
With Tom Brady back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is another Super Bowl in the cards? One bettor at BetMGM certainly thinks so.

According to BetMGM, it received a $30,000 wager on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl at +700. Should the Bucs indeed repeat, the bettor would win $210,000.

Tampa Bay opened at +1200 to win it all in 2021, but have since seen their odds move to +700. With training camp on the horizon, the Bucs have received 14.8% of the Super Bowl futures bets at BetMGM and 21.4% of the money. Both are the highest percentage of any NFL team.

Next in line in both categories — number of bets and money — are the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, who lost to the Bucs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, are the betting favorites at +450 and have received 10.6% of the bets and 11.8% of the money.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 25, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +700 to win the Super Bowl. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Chiefs and Bucs are the clear betting favorites, but the field is much more jumbled from there. Next are the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers at +1200, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams at +1400, and then the Green Bay Packers at +1600.

The Browns have had significant line movement, jumping to +1400 from +2500. They have received the fourth-most money at 5.9%. Ahead of the Browns and behind the Bucs and Chiefs are the Denver Broncos, who saw a heavy amount of action when they were a rumored destination for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who is seeking a trade.

The Broncos opened at +6500, and currently sit at +4000. They have received 7.6% of the bets and 85% of the money. Behind the Bucs, the Broncos are the biggest liability for BetMGM. Another big liability for the sportsbook are the Tennessee Titans, who are listed at +2500. The Titans have received 5.9% of the bets and 5.3% of the money.

Full Super Bowl odds at BetMGM:

  • Kansas City Chiefs: +450

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +700

  • Buffalo Bills: +1200

  • San Francisco 49ers: +1200

  • Baltimore Ravens: +1400

  • Cleveland Browns: +1400

  • Los Angeles Rams: +1400

  • Green Bay Packers: +1600

  • Indianapolis Colts: +2500

  • Tennessee Titans: +2500

  • Arizona Cardinals: +3000

  • Dallas Cowboys: +3000

  • Los Angeles Chargers: +3000

  • Miami Dolphins: +3000

  • Seattle Seahawks: +3000

  • New England Patriots: +3500

  • Denver Broncos: +4000

  • Minnesota Vikings: +4000

  • New Orleans Saints: +4000

  • Pittsburgh Steelers: +4000

  • Washington Football Team: +4000

  • Chicago Bears: +6600

  • Carolina Panthers: +8000

  • Las Vegas Raiders: +8000

  • New York Giants: +8000

  • Atlanta Falcons: +12500

  • Jacksonville Jaguars: +12500

  • Philadelphia Eagles: +12500

  • Cincinnati Bengals: +15000

  • New York Jets: +15000

  • Detroit Lions: +25000

  • Houston Texans: +30000

