NFL bad beat: Jake Elliott's missed 29-yard field goal cost a bettor about $238,000

A 29-yard field goal for a professional kicker — or a college kicker or most high-school kickers — should be automatic. Keep that in mind.

On Thursday, a bettor made a big play on the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game. He or she put $250,000 on the Eagles -3 in the first half. The payout would have been $488,095.25.

OK, back to the 29-yard field goal.

The Eagles made some mistakes in an up-and-down first half, most notably Carson Wentz’s baffling interception to the end zone that cost the Eagles some points. Still, Philadelphia led 10-7, and a fumble by Giants running back Dion Lewis set up a chip-shot field goal with less than 30 seconds left before halftime. That big bet was basically a gimme.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott lined up, with that huge bet in the balance ... and missed. Wide left.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson was dumbfounded. Elliott looked shocked. But their disappointment didn’t directly cost either of them a $238,095.25 win.

The Eagles won the first half 10-7. The bet on Philadelphia -3 was a push. The bettor got his $250,000 bet back, so it wasn’t a total debacle. But an easy field goal attempt was pushed wide left, costing a bettor a little less than a quarter of a million dollars.

How was your Thursday night?

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) had a costly miss.

