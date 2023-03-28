NFL approves proposal for 1 preseason cut date from 90 players to 53-man roster limit

After several seasons with multiple cutdown days, the NFL is returning to one deadline for teams to trim their rosters.

During the NFL Owners Meetings on Tuesday, a proposal was approved that would call for the Eagles and 31 other NFL teams to trim down their rosters from a 90-man to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, August 29.

That means over 1,100 cuts around the NFL will take place after the third and final preseason game. https://t.co/lpCX9CSpCy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 28, 2023

The deadline was adjusted before the 2020 COVID-19-impacted seasons:

Roster reduction from 90 to 85

Roster reduction from 85 to 80

Final roster reduction from 80 to 53

Teams can release players according to when they see fit, but three different cutdown dates no longer pressure them during the summer.

More Eagles News and Notes!

