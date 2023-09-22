NFL analyst provides ‘disturbing’ stats on Pittsburgh Steelers offense

When the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offensive stats are broken down, it paints a “disturbing” picture.

Per Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp, Pittsburgh is averaging only 19.6 yards per drive (last in the NFL), eight points per game (last), 0.4 points per minute of possession (last). “To equate that to scoring a touchdown, they would need to have the ball for an average of 18-and-a-half minutes just to score the equivalent of one touchdown,” said Sharp.

this Matt Canada situation is way worse than I initially expected so I forced myself to write about it yes, they played tough defenses but it's not the results that are most concerning it's the process and it's worse than I thought READ: https://t.co/TnxUuA6WE3 WATCH: pic.twitter.com/gXZ6UOhIYJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 21, 2023

As Sharp said, the process is even more concerning than the results. Just how do they get to this point? What fans have known of offensive coordinator Matt Canada since he was promoted from quarterbacks coach — his predictable play design.

Sharp Football Analysis pass rates chart

Smart play architects don’t tip their hand to defenses. To be successful, they design the best they can to confuse their opponent. Only Canada doesn’t do that. While not surprising, the percentage in which he shows exactly what Kenny Pickett and the Steelers are going to do is baffling.

On the pass rate chart that Sharp compiled, the Steelers are out on an island. 82 percent of the time they’re in shotgun, it’s a pass play, and 90 percent of the time that they’re under center, it’s a run play.

“You’re holding no cards up your sleeve as to what you’re doing,” he said.

Pickett’s flawed decision-making, which seems to have regressed from the last half of 2022, isn’t helping the situation. But the stats don’t just start and end with him. In 2021, only 18 percent of Steelers drives resulted in touchdowns with veteran and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger at the helm. 44 percent of drives ended with a punt. Pittsburgh under Pickett has nearly identical numbers.

Matt Canada Conversion Rate with: Big Ben: 37.3 %

Kenny Pickett: 36.4 % The numbers are almost identical. Matt Canada IS the problem. pic.twitter.com/RWkVRAO7SF — Allegheny Andy (@CityOf_6) September 12, 2023

It’s eye-opening and, quite frankly, disgusting. It’s only September, sure, but wins count and losses still hurt.

