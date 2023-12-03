NFL 2023 Week 13 early inactives: Bryce Hall out for Jets

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Cornerback Bryce Hall helped the Jets win a game earlier this season when he returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Broncos, but he won't have a hand in Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Hall is inactive as a healthy scratch for the home team. Hall has seen his playing time drop in recent weeks, so it's not a great surprise that the team is looking in other directions.

Running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are both active after being listed as questionable. The Jets also have left tackle Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Allen Lazard back after they sat out last week.

Falcons at Jets

Falcons: CB Mike Hughes, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Travis Bell, TE John FitzPatrick, DL Joe Gaziano, WR Mack Hollins, QB Logan Woodside

Jets: CB Bryce Hall, WR Randall Cobb, OL Billy Turner, OL Austin Deculus, LB Zaire Barnes, DE Carl Lawson, QB Zach Wilson

Chargers at Patriots

Chargers: OL Zack Bailey, DB Ja'Sir Taylor, TE Nick Vannett, RB Isaiah Spiller, WR Simi Fehoko, DL Scott Matlock

Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Pop Douglas, DL Deatrich Wise, CB Alex Austin, OT Vederian Lowe, RB JaMycal Hasty,

Cardinals at Steelers

Cardinals: CB Antonio Hamilton, CB Starling Thomas, WR Michael Wilson, WR Zach Pascal, OL Dennis Daley, TE Blake Whiteheart

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Darius Rush, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Blake Martinez, DT Montravius Adams, T Dylan Cook

Colts at Titans

Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor, CB JuJu Brents, DE Isaiah Land, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Juwann Winfree, G Arlington Hambright, C Jack Anderson

Titans: DB Terrell Edmunds, LB Trevis Gipson, LB Caleb Murphy, WR Kyle Philips, QB Malik Willis

Broncos at Texans

Broncos: QB Ben Dinucci, S JL Skinner, TE Nate Adkins, LB Ronnie Perkins, LB Thomas Incoom, C Alex Forsyth, DL Elijah Garcia

Texans: RB Mike Boone, OL Nick Broeker, WR Xavier Hutchinson, QB Case Keenum, TE Dalton Schultz, DE Myjai Sanders

Lions at Saints

Lions: LB Alex Anzalone, DL Isaiah Buggs, CB Steven Gilmore, WR Antoine Green, DL Brodric Martin, DL Levi Onwuzurike, EDGE Julian Okwara

Saints: S Marcus Maye, RB Kendre Miller, WR Rashid Shaheed, LB Pete Werner, QB Jake Haener CB Cameron Dantzler, OL Nick Saldiveri

Dolphins at Commanders

Dolphins: CB Eli Apple, WR Robbie Chosen, S Jevon Holland, OL Robert Jones, TE Tyler Kroft, QB Skylar Thompson

Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, DE James Smith-Williams, FB Alex Armah, G Julian Good-Jones, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley