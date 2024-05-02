NFHS addresses flopping in 2024-25 high school basketball rule changes

May 2—INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) approved a handful of rule revisions for the 2024-25 high school basketball season involving faking a foul, and the closely guarded rule.

The language around faking a foul, or flopping, has been altered to be defined as, "when a player simulates being fouled or makes theatrical or exaggerated movements when there is no illegal contact. Examples include, but are not limited to, embellishing the impact of incidental contact on block/charge plays or field goal attempts, using a "head bob" to simulate illegal contact and using any tactic to create an opinion of being fouled to gain an advantage."

"The committee approved changes addressing a variety of different areas," said NFHS Director of Sports Lindsey Atkinson in a statement. "Maintaining a focus on player safety, fairness, balance and rules that officials can effectively adjudicate continue to be the focus of the committee.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association follows NFHS rules in nearly all instances, including for the playing rules for high school basketball.

Additionally, the procedure has been altered for officials to issue a team warning on the first instance of flopping. Any additional instances will result in a team technical foul. Previously, a second violation was issued as a player technical foul.

"(The committee) is hoping to get those dishonest acts out of the game," said Billy Strickland, the executive director of the Alaska School Activities Association and chair of the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee.

The NFHS also permitted states that utilize the 35-second shot clock, which includes South Dakota, the choice to eliminate the five-second closely guarded rule while a player dribbles the ball. The rule will stay in effect when a player is holding the ball regardless of the shot clock situation.

Prior to the 2023-24 season, the NFHS authorized the rule change to eliminate the one-and-one free throw bonus and resetting free throws after each quarter. The change awarded two free throws to a fouled player once a team reaches the bonus at five fouls in each quarter.