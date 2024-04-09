NFC North team trades up for Drake Maye in latest mock draft

Former North Carolina Tar Heels’ quarterback Drake Maye has been the subject of some draft rumors regarding who will be the second quarterback off the board after Caleb Williams goes No. 1 to Chicago.

Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels have been the two names connected to the Washington Commanders. But recently, Maye has even slipped behind Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy in some mock drafts. However, a mock draft from the 33rd Team has a big trade that Maye lands in.

In Diante Lee’s latest mock, he has the Minnesota Vikings moving up to take Maye at No. 2 overall. Minnesota makes a trade with Washington to get their quarterback of the future with Maye.

The Vikings swing a blockbuster to move up to No. 2 for Drake Maye 🔄👀 Top 8 of our first mock from @DianteLeeFB 📝 pic.twitter.com/AGldPC2Atq — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 8, 2024

Now, this isn’t an unusual spot for Maye to land as some mocks have him at No. 2. But they have him going to Washington.

Other mock drafts have him going to Minnesota where they trade up but it’s not at No. 2. It will be interesting to see where Maye does indeed end up come late April and the rumors will continue to swirl until then.

