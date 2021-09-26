NFC East News: Cowboys’ RT La’el Collins attempted to bribe drug tester

The Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to meet on Monday night and star right tackle La’el Collins will miss the matchup with a suspension.

On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the lengthy suspension resulted from Collins attempting to bribe the drug tester.

Players cannot be suspended for positive marijuana tests under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, but Collins’ issue was multiple missed tests and trying to bribe the test collector, sources said. The NFL initially was preparing to suspend Collins five games for his actions, but the NFL Players Association — aware of the intended five-game suspension — helped negotiate a reduction to what would have been a two-game ban.

Collins served the first game of his suspension in last Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and will also miss Monday night’s matchup against the division-rival Eagles.

