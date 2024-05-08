Next step in Polk County native Kenny Strong's coaching journey is at Southeastern University

Thanks to growing up, working and playing football in Polk County, Kenny Strong knows that the talent base in the county is second to none.

Strong, who helped Lakeland win a Class 7A state title in 2018 as an assistant coach, has been at Southeastern University as a running backs coach since 2022. Now he’s doing all he can to recruit Polk County talent to the NAIA school in Lakeland.

“Being from Polk, I understand that we’ve had a history of hidden gems in the area,” said Strong, who has coaching history at Lakeland, Kathleen, Lake Gibson, Bartow and Auburndale in Polk County. “With the emergence of social media and some local media platforms, we’ve gained more national exposure. But anyone in the loop has always known that Polk plays high quality football. Recruiting players from that pedigree adds championship caliber talent to any roster. ...

“Some of these kids I’ve watched grow up, I know their families, we’ve got the same barber. It’s just cool to be in a position to reward them for the work they’ve put in.”

Southeastern was 5-5 in 2023, but the program has plenty of high-level Polk County players.

Currently on the roster are Zach Pleuss (QB, Ridge and Lakeland), Chance Lundy (offensive lineman, Lake Gibson), Jocquet Jiles (running back, Auburndale), Joel McGrath (kicker\punter, Victory Christian), Tayshawn Rodman (defensive back, Lakeland) and Jaiden Ruiz (wide receiver, Winter Haven).

Recently signed are Cedric Carter (offensive lineman, Winter Haven), Cameron Payne (kicker\punter, Auburndale) and Nicholas Patterson (defensive lineman, Lake Gibson).

Tasked as the area recruiter, Strong is on the job when it comes to convincing local talent to play at the hometown program, which is just 10 years old. This isn’t anything new, but with recent developments such as the transfer portal, the door has opened for Southeastern to acquire those types of players.

“Our staff has the entire state divided into recruiting areas by county. Being a Polk native, it made sense to have me work in this area considering I’ve also coached at several schools in the community,” Strong said. “I think the continued success of the program has sold itself.”

Strong strives to look at film of each player. If he thinks he can play for Southeastern, he goes on to send a position coach to get his approval. After a meeting, he’ll set up a visit with current Southeastern head coach Adam Waugh. Then a visit to campus ensues.

“If all things are in alignment and the staff feels they are a good fit for the program, we offer the scholarship,” Strong said.

Still, the former Lakeland football player (2004 graduate) is going for it all. He wants to be a head coach on the collegiate level one day and he won’t stop until the job is finished.

But first things first, it's time to recruit more local talent for Southeastern.

