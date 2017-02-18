Yasiel Puig is ready to crush baseballs and kill zombies

Attention, pitchers of the Cactus League and zombies of the greater southwest. Yasiel Puig is coming to get you.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has been spotted holding a new piece of lumber that would help him strike fear into the hearts of opponents again, while also helping fend off a zombie apocalypse should one materialize.

Yasiel Puig is ready for the zombies this season, with his "The Walking Dead" bat. Photo… https://t.co/6Xc3O3XTNy pic.twitter.com/8c8sAH78VL — Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) February 17, 2017





For those familiar with the hit television show “The Walking Dead,” you’ll recognize Puig is holding a replica of “Lucille,” the barbed wire-wrapped bat often used to kill the show’s previously deceased antagonists.

Such bats have not yet been approved by Major League Baseball for a couple reasons. One, they would likely tear the cover off every baseball they come in contact with, and that could get pretty expensive. Beyond that, it would greatly enhance the dangers of bat-flipping, and that’s one element we can’t afford to lose.

Regardless, it appears they’re becoming a hot item. In fact, Puig wasn’t the only baseball player brandishing a “Lucille” on Friday. J.D. Martinez of the Detroit Tigers also had one delivered in case zombies make their way to the Grapefruit League.





It’s pretty clear here that Martinez is a fan of the show.

As for Puig.

Yasiel Puig says he doesn't watch "The Walking Dead." Hard same. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) February 17, 2017





OK, so maybe he owns a barbed wire-wrapped bat for the fun of it.

No problem. No problem at all.

Run!

BLS H/N: Cut 4

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813