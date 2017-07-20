Why the Wizards were happy to give $106M to their third-best player

WASHINGTON – Otto Porter Jr. has spent most of his NBA career in the shadows, a rare top-three pick absolved of the typical pressures of a franchise savior who was asked to serve as an unselfish complementary piece, or super role player, to John Wall and Bradley Beal. Porter managed to humbly dodge the spotlight, letting Wall and Beal take turns – and occasionally jostle – over who commands the most shine, but maintaining just enough ego to accept the role while also ending up in a peculiar position this summer. Thanks to a career season and impeccable timing, Porter is now the highest-paid Washington Wizard and the fourth recipient of a nine-figure contract in franchise history.

Porter’s path to this point – as the sole winner in an offseason that has been cruel to restricted free agents – is remarkable in that he defied the conventional AAU basketball factories as a means to NBA success. From pickup games with his cousins in his late grandmother’s backyard in the remote Missouri Bootheel to training sessions with his father and uncles at the high school gym that now bears his name, Porter developed the fundamentals and aw-shucks charm that led to a maximum contract worth $106.5 million.

“I grew up playing in Morley, Missouri. I never in 100 years thought I would be in this position that I am today,” Porter, 24, told The Vertical. “So it’s definitely a humbling experience.”

Several factors that were beyond Porter’s control contributed to the Wizards handing him a deal that caused many to flinch but was warranted under the current collective bargaining agreement: another staggering spike in the salary cap, last year’s embarrassing, failed attempt to recruit hometown product Kevin Durant that resulted in some botched free-agent signings, and the slow development of Kelly Oubre, which left the organization without a viable replacement. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis was willing to make the commitment to Porter – even though it put the organization in luxury-tax territory for the first time – after witnessing the fellow Georgetown alum’s steady improvement, which prompted the talent-desperate Brooklyn Nets to lavish Porter with a massive offer sheet that the Wizards matched.

“The market spoke, I said, ‘Done,’ ” Leonsis told The Vertical, when asked about the gaudy price tag for a player who has yet to become a star. “There’s not that many transformative free agents out there and a lot of teams are paying a lot of money on free agents and they’re not quite sure how it’s going to work. I felt keeping Otto, maxing Otto, was way lower risk than saying, ‘Let’s let him go and we’ll get someone in free agency.’ I get a lot of emails, a lot of tweets, ‘Cut him loose!’ Oh, really? The coach loves him, teammates love him, he’s one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. Cut him loose? No. That’s not in the plan.”

When Leonsis took over as majority owner of the Wizards in 2010, the league was in a much different and more tenuous financial place that resulted in a lengthy lockout roughly a year later. Before a stunning broadcasting deal that nearly tripled revenues and dramatically increased franchise valuations, the league created a salary-cap structure with more punitive luxury taxes and repeater penalties that spooked some organizations into making decisions that were regrettable in hindsight.

View photos The Wizards believe Otto Porter Jr. hasn’t come close to reaching his peak. (AP) More

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti pulled off the greatest three-year draft run in NBA history, selecting two MVPs and a two-time runner-up in succession, but the team lost what could’ve been a potential dynasty when it decided to trade James Harden to Houston rather than give him the maximum contract that would’ve propelled the organization into the luxury tax.

Washington made four straight lottery selections from 2010-13. They hit on Wall, a four-time All-Star, and Beal, a borderline All-Star last season. They whiffed on Jan Vesely as well, but Porter is starting to come into his own after struggling his first two seasons. The Wizards are now the first team in the max-contract era to reward three at the same time to players who were drafted and developed within the organization. The common thread for Wall, Beal and Porter is that none made an All-Star team before receiving his first massive payday.

Read More