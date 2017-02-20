Inside the awkward reunion of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant

NEW ORLEANS – Midway through the first quarter, and the only real drama of the NBA’s 66th All-Star Game unfolded.

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Together again.

Was there anything else to get excited about? Anthony Davis scored a lot, Kawhi Leonard defended a little and the realization that Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably three years away from being the league’s best player settled over the 15,000-plus in the arena and the millions watching at home. The NBA’s All-Star Game isn’t as pointless as the Pro Bowl, but Sunday’s largely defense-free 192-182 Western Conference win was a reminder … that it’s close.

But … Durant and Westbrook. Last week the two shared a floor in Oklahoma City for the first time. It was a predictably hostile crowd and perhaps an unpredictably hostile Westbrook, who jawed with Durant at center court in the third quarter. It set the stage for one of the most awkward All-Star pairings ever.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook still aren’t seeing eye to eye. (Getty Images) More

And it was awkward. Take Friday, at the first media availability of the weekend. Both teams convened in a ballroom on the second floor of the Ritz-Carlton. Durant emerged first and took a position on one side of the room. Westbrook popped out 20 minutes later and was rushed to a dais on the other side.

It was like that all weekend. At practice on Saturday, the two warmed up on opposite ends of the floor. On Sunday, their lockers, for years right next to each other, were on opposite ends of the room. They didn’t appear together at any events and didn’t pop up together at any parties. For three days they appeared to purposefully avoid any contact and didn’t seem at all interested in burying the hatchet.

Talking about it? You weren’t going to get much of that, either. On Friday, Durant answered the first question about teaming with Westbrook with “I’m excited to be here.” Westbrook took questions about Durant — and answered with his thoughts on New York Fashion Week. When pinned down on the question of whether the Thunder had moved on, Westbrook said: “I don’t know what y’all need, but I’m in a great place. I’m having fun. I’m having a great time.”

Others weren’t eager to get involved, either. James Harden – an ex-teammate and common link between Westbrook and Durant – said they were “grown men” who had to “figure it out themselves.” Draymond Green said he wasn’t interested in mediating anything between the two. Steve Kerr, coach of the Western Conference, was hammered with questions about playing Westbrook and Durant together – and evaded almost every one.

The tension built nicely, and by Sunday most had a forgotten about a forgettable dunk contest and celebrity game. A hand slap between the two in warmups briefly sent Twitter abuzz, but the main event came with 6:07 left in the first quarter, when Kerr dispatched Westbrook with his first wave of substitutions. A noticeable murmur rippled through the crowd. Nine months removed from the last time they wore the same jersey, Durant and Westbrook were teammates again.

The result was, well, anticlimactic. About a minute in Westbrook tossed an entry pass to a (sort of) posting up Durant. Westbrook cut and Durant found him with an alley-oop that Westbrook finished at the rim. He pointed in Durant’s direction and tapped his former teammate when he passed him on the other end of the floor.

And that was it. A timeout was called moments later, and the Western Conference bench mock celebrated around the two stars. And then Durant was gone, subbed out. In total, Westbrook and Durant shared 82 seconds of court time – and that was the most significant moment.

If you expected this to evolve into some kind of relationship-healing moment, forget it. Both downplayed the on-court interaction afterward. “He threw a lob and that’s all that happened,” Westbrook said. Added Durant, “He was open, so I threw him the lob and he can jump really high so, yeah, good play.” Neither seemed interested in pursuing any new narrative.

