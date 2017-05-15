Why the Warriors' thrilling comeback hurt so much

OAKLAND, Calif. – The inevitability of the Golden State Warriors playing the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third straight year in the NBA Finals becomes more palpable with each passing day. Fans of the league won’t be too disappointed when those two dominant teams and their radiating star power finally come together in June. But Sunday afternoon brought about some much needed intrigue during a postseason unusually limited of drama.

The San Antonio Spurs came to Oracle Arena intent to ruin the season-long hype. Kawhi Leonard embodied the seriousness of their party-crashing purpose, ditching the runway fashion as he strolled off the team bus, through the metal detectors and into locker room before Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in nothing more than his team sweatsuit. Leonard then went about slugging the Warriors with silent efficiency, showing Kevin Durant that he has advanced well beyond being a system player and nearly setting off one of those rare frenzies that always occur on the occasion of a Golden State loss.

That all changed with two unfortunate plays in the second half: when his already tender left ankle tripped over seated teammate David Lee and later that same bewitched ankle landed on the foot of Warriors center Zaza Pachulia. Unlike the resolve they displayed without Leonard in the final two games of their previous series against Houston, the Spurs unraveled, lacking the composure or the firepower to fend off the Warriors.

Kawhi Leonard’s injury casts a pall over the Western Conference finals. (AP) More

The Spurs surrendered an unconscionable 18 straight points after Leonard limped off the court as Golden State rallied from a 25-point deficit and got a 113-111 Western Conference finals victory. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant became flamethrowers and reminded everyone how they won the past three MVP awards. But the thrilling comeback win comes with a “Kawhasterisk.” One of the frontrunners for MVP this season is hobbled and a series that has been anticipated for three years is in danger of being a mere footnote on another Warriors postseason demolition.

“It’s very hard to react from a game like this,” Manu Ginobili, the lone holdover from the Spurs’ past four championship runs, said. “I always prefer to lose by 20 than like this. We are hurt. We are angry. If it wasn’t bad enough, we lost our best player that was struggling with a bad ankle. So it’s hard to see the positives, even though we were 20-something up. A very bad outcome of the game.”

Before the Warriors became the light years envy of the league, and an entertaining underdog that sometimes made winning a yawn-inducing routine, the Spurs were the standard for the Western Conference. Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have had to wait four years for a chance at revenge against the first team to ruin their postseason. The past two years, these teams appeared destined for playoff clashes. But that was until Chris Paul’s off-balance runner upended the then-defending champion Spurs in the first round in 2015. San Antonio responded with its best regular season in franchise history and inadvertently pushed the Warriors to a record 73 wins. But another conference finals clash was denied when Durant and Russell Westbrook decided to end Tim Duncan’s career.

The Warriors and Spurs were again the best two teams in the regular season. Though they were the only pair to surpass the 60-win threshold, Golden State was a heavy favorite and separation is even greater because of a postseason that continues to siphon talent from San Antonio. Tony Parker tore his knee in Game 2 of the previous round. Three games later, Leonard stepped on James Harden’s foot and coach Gregg Popovich worked some motivational and schematic magic to end the Rockets’ season.

The way Popovich had his undermanned unit prepared to shock a well-rested Warriors team on Sunday is the reason he is in the short conversation as the greatest NBA coach in history. His opposition in this series – coach Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, the fill-in while Kerr recovers from that cranky back injury – spent time learning the Spurs way underneath him. But he can’t win a shootout with a “Pop” gun, making Leonard’s ankle woes so deflating – especially because the Warriors are probably done spotting San Antonio 25-point leads for the rest of this series.

