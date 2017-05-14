Gregg Popovich: 'There’s a dark cloud, a pall over the whole country' since Donald Trump's election

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals is no big deal to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, he’s been to a dozen of these things as a Spur executive, assistant, or head coach dating back to 1995. Prior to his team’s contest against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, the longtime Spurs coach delved into a typical assortment of Sunday worries in his pregame meeting with the press.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Of chief concern? President Donald Trump, whose work so far as rookie commander in chief has resulted in record low approval rates and widespread criticism. Upon Trump’s election, he aligned America’s plight with that of the ancient Romans, in their worst moments. Upon his inauguration, Popovich painted Trump as “thin-skinned”

Upon Coach Pop’s move to the podium, prior to Game 1, the dean of NBA coaches spoke out once again. The president appears to be working “in a game show,” in the eyes of Mr. Popovich:

Gregg Popovich lighting into Donald Trump about how he conducts himself: "It's a game show" pic.twitter.com/kLyUYtg3Xi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 14, 2017





Via Kristian Winfield at SB Nation, Pop’s thoughts:

“Usually things happen and you go to work and you got your family and you do what you do. But to this day I feel like there’s a dark cloud, a pall over the whole country. It’s got nothing to do with the democrats losing the election. It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself. And that’s embarrassing.

“It’s dangerous to our institutions, and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s in a game show. And everything that happens begins and ends with him. Not our people or our country; every time he talks about those things, it’s just a ruse. That’s just disingenuous, cynical and fake.”

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between Golden State and San Antonio tips off on Sunday afternoon, at 3:30 ET.

– – – – – – –

Kelly Dwyer is an editor for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at KDonhoops@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @KDonhoops