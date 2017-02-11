UFC president Dana White says Jose Aldo-Max Holloway fight is 'done'

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will defend his belt against interim titleholder Max Holloway. Promotion president Dana White confirmed the unification bout Friday.

White, however, did not announce when or where the fight will occur.

“[Jose Aldo’s] going to fight Max Holloway,” White told ESPN’s Five Rounds podcast. “That fight’s done. I don’t remember what date it’s on for, but it’s done.

“It’s a done deal. We got that fight done last week.”

After losing his title to Conor McGregor at UFC 194 in December 2015, via first-round knockout – a fight that lasted just 13 seconds – Aldo (26-2) reclaimed the 145-pound championship in his next outing with a unanimous decision over ex-lightweight king Frankie Edgar. That entertaining bout was held July 9, 2016, at UFC 200.

But White appears very excited about Aldo-Holloway.

“[It’s] a fun fight,” White said. “Holloway has looked incredible in his last few fights, and Jose Aldo is Jose Aldo.”

Holloway, who has won 10 in a row, has arguably been one of UFC’s most exciting and dominant fighters of late. He earned the interim featherweight belt in December 2016 with a third-round TKO of former 155-pound champ Anthony Pettis.

Holloway will enter the cage against Aldo with a pro mark of 17-3.