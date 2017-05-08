Tim Tebow signs contract extension to stay on ESPN, SEC Network

Tim Tebow has signed a contract extension with the network to continue his role on the SEC Network. (AP Images)

Tim Tebow’s baseball career isn’t precluding with his duties at ESPN.

Tebow, who is playing in the minor leagues for the New York Mets, has signed a contract extension with the network to continue his role on the SEC Network’s SEC Nation pregame show. The former Florida quarterback started his baseball career in addition to his responsibilities at ESPN and the network said his new contract with the network will continue to allow him to do both things.

The 2007 Heisman winner’s extension at ESPN isn’t a shock even as the news of it comes soon after ESPN laid off approximately 100 employees, including many people very recognizable to sports fans. Tebow was still insanely popular even as he struggled in the NFL thanks to the focus of ESPN and other outlets.

That popularity is why ESPN initially signed him in 2013 as the burgeoning SEC Network’s first analyst. ESPN and the SEC launched the network in the summer of 2014.

And let’s be real, the popularity is why he’s getting a shot at a baseball career at 29 years old. Through 103 plate appearances in 26 games with the Mets’ Single-A affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina, Tebow has an OPS (on-base percentage + slugging percentage) of .693 and has hit two home runs.

The average OPS across Major League Baseball in 2016 was .739. So Tebow isn’t exactly tearing up the minor leagues in his first season. But we’re not going to completely rule out a fall call up for Tebow if the Mets struggle in 2017. What better way to help ticket sales in late September than by adding Tebow to the major-league roster? If that long shot would happen it’ll be interesting to see how Tebow’s role at ESPN is affected.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg