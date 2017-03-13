Watch Tim Tebow get his first spring training hit with the Mets

Tim Tebow got his first spring training hit Monday. (AP)
Tim Tebow got his first spring training hit Monday. (AP)

The Tim Tebow baseball experiment has notched perhaps its highest moment thus far: A hit against major-league pitching.

Tebow — the 29-year-old former quarterback who is trying to forge a baseball career with the New York Mets — singled Monday afternoon off Miami Marlins pitcher Kyle Lobstein. It’s Tebow’s first hit in three spring training games with the big-league Mets. The Marlins shifted their infield to the right, looking for Tebow to pull the ball, but he hit one through the left side.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Here are a couple looks from the stands and a taste of the reaction:



Tebow is with the Mets on a minor-league contract, but the Mets have “borrowed” him from the minor-league side in order to give him some spring reps against major-league talent. In his first two games with the Mets last week, Tebow went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts.

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

It’s safe to say that Monday’s game was his best showing yet. Not only did Tebow put some actual numbers in his batting average, he also made a diving catch in left field to steal a hit from Justin Bour. Afterward, Mets starter Noah Syndergaard says he gave Tebow a hug.


One hit against a pitcher who is on his third team since last season starter probably isn’t going to get Tebow a uniform with the big-league club on opening day, but it’s progress, right?

More on Yahoo Sports:
Breaking down the NCAA tourney’s toughest region
Tim Brown: The best comeback story of spring training
NASCAR star Kyle Busch attacks ex-teammate after collision
Pat Forde: Everything you need to know about the NCAA tourney

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!