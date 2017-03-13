Watch Tim Tebow get his first spring training hit with the Mets

The Tim Tebow baseball experiment has notched perhaps its highest moment thus far: A hit against major-league pitching.

Tebow — the 29-year-old former quarterback who is trying to forge a baseball career with the New York Mets — singled Monday afternoon off Miami Marlins pitcher Kyle Lobstein. It’s Tebow’s first hit in three spring training games with the big-league Mets. The Marlins shifted their infield to the right, looking for Tebow to pull the ball, but he hit one through the left side.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Here are a couple looks from the stands and a taste of the reaction:





After an 0-8 start in the Grapefruit League, Tim Tebow gets his first hit vs the Marlins today: pic.twitter.com/tGXKPSWnGj — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) March 13, 2017





Tebow is with the Mets on a minor-league contract, but the Mets have “borrowed” him from the minor-league side in order to give him some spring reps against major-league talent. In his first two games with the Mets last week, Tebow went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts.

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

It’s safe to say that Monday’s game was his best showing yet. Not only did Tebow put some actual numbers in his batting average, he also made a diving catch in left field to steal a hit from Justin Bour. Afterward, Mets starter Noah Syndergaard says he gave Tebow a hug.

Noah Syndergaard says he gave Tim Tebow a hug after his sliding catch to rob Justin Bour of a hit. #Mets pic.twitter.com/oel0mE6rkL — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 13, 2017





One hit against a pitcher who is on his third team since last season starter probably isn’t going to get Tebow a uniform with the big-league club on opening day, but it’s progress, right?

More on Yahoo Sports:

• Breaking down the NCAA tourney’s toughest region

• Tim Brown: The best comeback story of spring training

• NASCAR star Kyle Busch attacks ex-teammate after collision

• Pat Forde: Everything you need to know about the NCAA tourney

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz