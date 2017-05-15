Three 2017 Oakland Raiders Opponents to Watch: Offense

In the distance, a new season approaches. With that, challenges arise. The Raiders and fans want to build upon 2016. To do so, they must slog through another sixteen game nightmare, known as the regular season. In the NFL, givens don’t exist. Without delay, a 12-4 teams becomes 4-12 the next. Winning involves skill, timing, and matchups. For the Raiders, the individual matchups are crucial.

AROUND COVER32

Fantasy Football: What do Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry all have in common

cover32 Exclusive: A one-on-one exclusive interview with new Dolphins’ P, Matthew Haack

What’s Trending: Fact or fiction; debunking the Madden Curse

2017 Free Agency: Examing the top three remaining WR’s still available in free agency

This Week in NFL History: Looking back at the NFL’s most impactful moments from May 14 – May 20

Jordan Reed, Washington TE (Week 3): While Gronk grabs the headlines and rings, Reed works in the background as top tier tight end. What makes him dangerous: If you look up the phrase” runs like a receiver” in the dictionary, Reed’s face appears. His footwork belies his frame. As a result, both linebackers and safeties have equal trouble covering him. In the last two seasons, Reed grabbed 153 catches and 17 touchdowns. In addition, Kirk Cousins specifically looks for Reed down the seam and in the red zone.

Julian Edelman, Patriots WR (Week 11): For his size, there is not a more dangerous receiver in the NFL. Edelman does so much with so little. While he is not the fastest or biggest, he gets open. Although, he’s listed at 5’11”, Edelman’s catching radius expands to unreal range. What makes him dangerous: Like Jordan Reed, Edelman prides himself on quick breaks. In other words, he sells the defender with a deeper route, and then cuts the pattern in half. Under those circumstances, the defender cannot stay with him, Chances remain that Edelman will not be a defender in a foot race.

Tyron Smith, Cowboys LT (Week 15): On a team featuring Prescott, Elliott, Bryant, and Witten, the most important player is the left tackle. Regarded as the league’s best blindside protector, Smith presents a world of problems for the Oakland pass rusher. Sooner or later, Mack and Irvin will line up across for him. He’s not an ordinary left tackle. What makes him dangerous: Contrary to many tackles, Smith is not one dimensional. He blocks for the run equally as well as the pass. His footwork and technique are textbook. That is to say, he can block different types of rushers with the same ability. Facing Mack and Irvin pose a challenge to Smith’s run of success.

If the rusher takes a hard move outside, Smith shuffles his feet. Consequently, he can ride a player away from the quarterback. Without a doubt, Smith feats on solely speed rushers. The best way to attack him is the power game, the bull rush. Then again, not many edge rushers can match power with him. So, a combination could work.

In essence, there are more accomplished players that will grab attention. Yet, these three directly affect the outcomes of games. With the Raiders looking to repair their lackluster defense, everyone gets attention.

The post Three 2017 Oakland Raiders Opponents to Watch: Offense appeared first on Cover32.