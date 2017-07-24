Sources: Former MVP Derrick Rose to join Cavaliers

Free-agent guard Derrick Rose has committed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told The Vertical.

Rose met with the Cavaliers on Monday and committed to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal, league sources told The Vertical. Rose plans to have dinner with new Cavs general manager Koby Altman on Monday night and sign a contract on Tuesday, league sources said.

Rose, 28, averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in his ninth NBA season last year for the New York Knicks. His season ended in early April after 64 games when he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee that required surgery.

Derrick Rose played 64 games with the Knicks last season. (AP) More

Rose spent his first eight seasons with his hometown Chicago Bulls, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft.

For the 2011 NBA MVP and 2009 Rookie of the Year, the Cavaliers represent an opportunity to play for a championship contender alongside LeBron James. Rose and the Cavaliers have discussed parameters for Rose to play as a starter and reserve, but the three-time NBA All-Star has focused on filling whichever role the franchise requires.

For years, Rose competed against James but both sides share mutual respect and admiration, and a strong desire in a partnership that neither expected but have now welcomed, league sources told The Vertical. Rose and James faced each other in the first round of the 2010 postseason, the Eastern Conference finals in 2011 and the East semifinals in 2015.

Rose has averaged 19.5 points, six assists and 3.7 rebounds for his career.

Popular video from The Vertical: