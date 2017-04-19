Serena Williams apparently announces pregnancy on Snapchat

Serena Williams has apparently announced her pregnancy via SnapChat:





Williams wrote “20 weeks” over a photo of her midsection, which sure seems like she’s announcing she’s out of her first trimester, but this being the internet, and Serena being a knowledgeable manipulator of the news cycle, we’ll withhold judgment for just a bit.

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced their engagement in December. Williams last played in the Australian Open in January, which she won, and withdrew from the Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, last month, citing knee pain.

Twenty weeks would put her on track for a late summer/early fall delivery. This being Serena, we wouldn’t be surprised if she wins Wimbledon pregnant and wins the U.S. Open a week after delivering.

