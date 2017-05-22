Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti allegedly robbed at Taco Bell after Dixon's Indy 500 pole win

A late-evening trip to Taco Bell after Scott Dixon’s Indianapolis 500 pole win Sunday allegedly didn’t go as planned.

According to Fox 59 in Indianapolis, Dixon and former teammate and IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint while in the drive-through at a Taco Bell in Speedway, Indiana, at approximately 10 p.m.

According to an IMPD report, “The victims stated 2 (black males) robbed them at gunpoint and fled north on Berwick (Avenue) on foot.” Two teenagers ages 14 and 15, were later arrested.

Dixon’s wife, Emma, was also in the vehicle according to the police report. Everyone involved in the incident is OK, according to NBC, and a spokesperson for the team declined to comment on behalf of the drivers. Here’s how Dixon’s current teammate Tony Kanaan described what happened Sunday night. He said the team was celebrating Dixon’s pole and the driver went to make a dinner run from the bus lot. Kanaan also noted that one of the alleged robbers put a gun to Dixon’s head.

Tony Kanaan gives the rundown of the robbery of Dixon and Franchitti. pic.twitter.com/juxY8CbsCG — Brody Miller (@byBrodyMiller) May 22, 2017





Dixon posted a four-lap average speed of over 232 MPH to take the pole for the May 28 race. He beat Ed Carpenter, who went out last among the nine drivers competing for the pole Sunday afternoon. It’s the third time Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, has started first in the race.

Franchitti is a three-time winner of the Indy 500. He retired after the 2013 season after he sustained a broken back and broken ankle in a frightening crash at Houston.





