Scott Dixon takes pole for Indianapolis 500; Fernando Alonso will start 5th

IndyCar’s most decorated active driver will lead the field to green in the Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon posted a blistering four-lap average of over 232 MPH to take the pole away from defending race champion Alexander Rossi, who had bested two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso for the top starting spot just minutes before.

Alonso is making his first Indianapolis 500 start. He’ll line up fifth behind Dixon, Ed Carpenter, Takuma Sato and Rossi. The five were the only drivers racing for the pole on Sunday to break 231 MPH for their four-lap qualifying runs. Carpenter, the last driver to go out Sunday afternoon, was unable to best Dixon after he only posted one of his four laps over 232 MPH.

Dixon won the 2008 Indianapolis 500 and has 39 IndyCar Series wins in 236 career starts. He’s finished in the top three 89 different times and has finished in the top three in points in 11 of his 15 years in the IndyCar Series. A four-time series champion, there’s a solid case to be made that the 36-year-old native of New Zealand is the most underrated driver in American open-wheel history.

Here’s how the field will line up for Sunday’s race

1. Scott Dixon

2. Ed Carpenter

3. Alexander Rossi

4. Takuma Sato

5. Fernando Alonso

6. JR Hildebrand

7. Tony Kanaan

8. Marco Andretti

9. Will Power

10. Ryan Hunter-Reay

11. Ed Jones

12. Oriol Servia

13. Mikhail Aleshin

14. Graham Rahal

15. Max Chilton

16. Charlie Kimball

17. James Hinchcliffe

18. Juan Pablo Montoya

19. Helio Castroneves

20. Jay Howard

21. Sage Karam

22. Josef Newgarden

23. Simon Pagenaud

24. Carlos Munoz

25. Gabby Chaves

26. Conor Daly

27. Jack Harvey

28. Pippa Mann

29. Spencer Pigot

30. Buddy Lazier

31. Sebastian Saavedra

32. Zach Beach

33. James Davison (no time)





