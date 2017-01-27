Raiders submitted stadium lease proposal to Las Vegas, and they're asking for a sweet deal

On Thursday, the Oakland Raiders submitted a stadium lease proposal to Las Vegas. The politicians there must have wondered what they’re getting out of having an NFL team in their backyard, because the team seems to want every financial advantage it can get.

The Raiders acknowledged their proposal was just a starting point, and they’ve asked for some sweet deals. Levi Damien of SilverandBlackPride.com compiled all the requests the Raiders have made. The one that stands out is the rent.

The Raiders have proposed they pay $1 rent per year for their new stadium, which will cost about $1.9 billion and will have $750 million in tax money. The Raiders paid $3.5 million in rent for Oakland-Alameda County County Coliseum this past season according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The Raiders said in the proposal they’re asking for just $1 rent because they’re putting up a large portion of funding for the stadium, KTNV said. The Raiders are giving $500 million to the stadium, which is two-thirds of the money being given by taxpayers.

Also included in the proposed agreement, according to the Review-Journal, the Raiders would keep all revenue from the stadium and the external plaza naming rights, and all revenue from signage there. Also, the Raiders would pick all the concession vendors and collect all concession and parking revenue for team events. The stadium authority would make revenue from concession and parking for concerts and non-Raiders events.

Also according to the Review-Journal’s review of the proposal, the Raiders would have to agree to any use of the stadium for college games, including UNLV games. The Raiders would have to agree to all markings on the field for those games and “Under no circumstances shall field markings for the team’s games be diminished or compromised in any way by the presence of collegiate football games of any kind.” Basically, UNLV can play there but they’ll be doing so on a Raiders logo.

Again, the Raiders are being given a record $750 million in public money for this stadium, which is already a heck of a gift for a team that has spent years trying to get a new venue. They’ve already filed relocation papers with the NFL and are waiting on the owners’ vote.

The Raiders also said they prefer the Russell Road location for the stadium, according to SilverAndBlackPride.com – it’s the area on the west side of I-15, across from Mandalay Bay.

The proposal is surely just the first step in negotiations, and the Raiders likely won’t get every perk they’ve asked for. But the Raiders weren’t shy about asking for as much as they can get.

