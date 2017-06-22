From Process to results: 76ers take Markelle Fultz with No. 1 pick in 2017 NBA draft

NEW YORK — During Wednesday’s media session prior to the 2017 NBA draft, Markelle Fultz was asked how quickly he thought the Philadelphia 76ers could start winning. He didn’t hesitate.

“Winning? As soon as I get there,” he said. “That’s the goal. My goal is to always come in and win.”

There you have it, Philly fans. After four dark seasons, a brighter future starts now.

The 76ers made it official at Barclays Center on Thursday, using the first overall pick in 2017’s draft on Fultz, a 19-year-old thunderbolt out of the University of Washington by way of Maryland prep hoops power DeMatha Catholic, to become the 76ers’ point guard of the present and future.

I woke up today thanking God for everything, per usual. My life is about to change in a few hours and I am full of emotion???????????? — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) June 22, 2017





Fultz had long been projected by most draftniks as the likely top choice in this year’s class, but most — including Fultz himself — figured it would be the Boston Celtics making the selection. Instead, the Saturday before the draft, Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo made Celtics president Danny Ainge an offer he couldn’t refuse — 2017’s No. 3 pick, plus another protected but likely high first-rounder in either 2018 or 2019 — to move up two spots and ensure an unimpeded path to the 6-foot-4-inch, 195-pound point guard.

“We’re getting the player we want. They’re getting the player they want,” Ainge said after the deal became official. “And we’re getting an additional player that we want in next year’s draft or the year after. It’s a good deal for both teams.”

For the Sixers, the chance to supplement a talented young frontcourt core — 2017 Rookie of the Year finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, 2015 No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor, emerging 3-and-D stalwart Robert Covington — with Fultz, a versatile backcourt playmaker whom many evaluators believe has superstar potential, was worth the risk of shipping out an extra first-round pick. (Whether that pick will head to Boston next year or in two years remains to be seen, and the protections are fairly complicated, but the Sixers won’t wind up forking over a top overall pick as a result of their desire to take this top overall pick.)

“It just shows how invested [the 76ers] are in me and the work I put in — the future they see in me,” Fultz said on Wednesday. “I’m just blessed to see that my hard work’s paying off and somebody else sees something in me.”

What do the Sixers and so many other NBA talent evaluators see when they look at Fultz? In short: the future.

They see a 19-year-old prospect with prototypical size and length to man (and eventually defend) either backcourt spot in today’s NBA. They see a smooth, steady scoring threat whose combination of patience, pace and athleticism has drawn comparisons to All-Stars like James Harden, Dwyane Wade and Brandon Roy.

They see a talented pick-and-roll playmaker who’s also capable of spacing the floor, shooting 41.3 percent from the college 3-point line in his lone year at Washington. They see a devastating talent, a bona fide star in the making who averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game and earned First-Team All-Pac 12 and Third-Team All-American honors despite toiling for an often-overmatched Huskies team that finished a disappointing 9-22 last season.

“We have a core of young players that will be significantly stronger once the draft selection is made,” Colangelo said before the draft.

The Sixers compiled that core by losing. A lot. Philadelphia has rolled up a record of 75-253 over the past four years. As you’re probably aware, that was, to some degree, by design.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

After he was hired to be the Sixers’ general manager in 2013, Sam Hinkie embarked on an audacious and unprecedented campaign of rebuilding through the NBA draft lottery. The idea (or, at least, part of the idea)? To dispense with the pretense of trying to stack wins in the here-and-now in favor of preparing the 76ers to lose as many games as possible in an attempt to snag high-upside, cost-controlled young talent at the top of the draft.