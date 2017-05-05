Prison inmates provide details of Aaron Hernandez in final days before suicide

In the days before his death inside his cell in the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center, Aaron Hernandez mentioned to a fellow inmate a rumor he’d heard, according to a Massachusetts State Police report on Hernandez’s death released late Thursday night.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd in North Attleborough, Mass. However, his automatic appeal was still pending.

“This rumor was that if an inmate had an open appeal on his case and dies in prison, he is acquitted of the charge and will deemed not guilty,” the 132-page report states, citing an unnamed inmate who was deemed “tight” with Hernandez.

The rumor is mostly correct. Massachusetts has an ancient law on the books that can deem a dead convict whose appeal was not heard not guilty in the eyes of the law. A hearing is scheduled Tuesday in Bristol County (Mass.) court to hear Hernandez’s argument on this.

It was most famously applied in 2003, when a defrocked Catholic priest, John Geoghan, had his conviction for sexually molesting children vacated after he was strangled and stomped to death by a fellow inmate prior to his appeal being completed. That brutal bit of violence took place in the very same prison Hernandez resided.

Was this motivation for Hernandez to wrap one end of a tightly wound bed sheet to a window grate in his cell and the other around his neck and hang himself early on April 19th? Was he motivated by “officially” being cleared of the crime? Did he envision a chance for his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, and his four-year-old daughter to somehow cash in on any once-lost NFL money or avoid civil suits from victims?

That isn’t certain.

The mystery, as always, with Hernandez is … why?

Why he turned his back on a dream life in the NFL – complete with a $40 million contract – and at home – a fiancée and young daughter – to get caught up in murders and shootings and criminal trials.

And then, why he did he choose to take his own life with little to no advance warning, just five days after he won a not-guilty verdict over a 2012 double homicide in Boston?

An extensive state police investigation attempted to figure that out, in part by interviewing nearly every inmate in the G2 block of the prison who had any contact with Hernandez. Seeking information and perspective, police spoke with those who he barely shared a nod or a hello with Hernandez to his closest confidants. The messages were mixed.

Some inmates point to his increasing spirituality in the weeks leading up to his death – “He was always quoting the Bible,” one said. That was noted when Hernandez wrote “John 3:16” in blood on a prison wall and dabbing a drop on the verse in an open Bible he left on a nearby table before his death. The verse promises eternal life for anyone who believes God sent his son Jesus to perish for them.

“He was a very spiritual guy,” one inmate told police.

A view of Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, where Aaron Hernandez took his life. (AP)

Was he soothed by faith in higher beings and higher courts and thus ready to leave the daily misery of a maximum-security prison? The investigation is unwavering in its assessment he took his own life and requested the case be closed unless additional information emerges. Jose Baez, Hernandez’s attorney, vowed in a statement Thursday that an independent investigation would occur before making any final conclusions.

Hernandez was buoyed by his not-guilty verdict, according to inmates. “He was in a good place,” one said.

It was a hollow victory, though. Hernandez, just 27, was still serving life for the Lloyd murder. He faced five or six more decades behind bars. And no matter the grand pronouncements of Baez about winning an appeal and then an acquittal at a new trial, those odds were incredibly long.

The former New England Patriots star did seize on that possibility in a conversation with at least one inmate, however.

