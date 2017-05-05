From near death to the Derby: How Rajiv Maragh came to ride Irish War Cry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sleep would come intermittently and often unexpectedly. An hour here, a few minutes there, a catnap while sitting up on the couch.

But those moments of blessed relief would never last long before the pain intruded. Searing discomfort was a constant state for Rajiv Maragh, his broken torso causing him to wake up screaming.

“For month upon month, my whole day was just painful,” he said. “I was in excruciating pain. I couldn’t lay on my back, and I couldn’t lay on my side. It was torturous.”

On July 10, 2015, the jockey’s mount, Yourcreditisgood, fell on top of him after a spill at Belmont Park in New York. That’s roughly 1,000 pounds of animal crashing down on a man weighing about 115. That’s a mismatch.

The immediate diagnosis at the hospital was broken ribs and a punctured lung, which didn’t seem too bad. Then an MRI showed the rest of the damage the next day: eight broken vertebrae.

It was bad enough for long enough that Maragh’s characteristic laughter was, at best, a weak echo of its normal self. The perpetually upbeat 31-year-old frequently peppers conversations with infectious giggles.

“When he laughs,” said Maragh’s racetrack valet, Harry Rice, “the whole room laughs.”

But when it hurts that much to laugh, you tend to stop laughing.

Rajiv Maragh, aboard Irish War Cry, celebrates after winning the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct.

For nine months, the guy known as “Raj” spent almost every waking moment in an upper-body brace. And for 16 months, one of the nation’s top 20 riders was out of racing. A vibrant existence was almost at a standstill, as Maragh depended heavily on his wife, Angelina, for help getting around and emotional support.

“So many sleepless nights,” she said.

Yet on Saturday, Rajiv Maragh will ride one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby, co-second choice Irish War Cry. If you like a good comeback story – fueled by fortitude, fearlessness, friendship and even forgiveness – the Jamaican native of Indian descent is your guy.

“From what I seen 16 months before that,” said Maragh’s agent, Tony Micallef, “you never thought it was going to happen.”

Few, if any, athletes flirt with danger on a more regular basis than jockeys. Balancing their tiny bodies on the balls of their feet, which rest on thin metal stirrups, they are tasked with guiding large animals at high rates of speed in confined quarters. One wrong step can be catastrophic.

Injuries considered severe in other sports are moderate at the track, where a bad day at the office can get a rider killed or paralyzed.

“It’s the only sport where an ambulance follows you around,” Micallef noted.

Like driving on a crowded freeway, the element of danger is exacerbated by the accompanying traffic. You may be a careful driver, but what if those around you are not?

And in horse racing, the risks go beyond mere carelessness. With livelihoods on the line, aggressive riding and risk-taking is part of the deal. Sometimes even cutthroat tactics come into play.

When Rajiv Maragh wound up broken on the dirt track at Belmont in July 2015 – gasping for breath and trying not to pass out, for fear he would never wake up – it wasn’t his fault. Neither was he to blame in September 2014, when a spill left him with a compound arm fracture.

“We all know that’s part of the game,” said Rice, who takes care of Maragh’s equipment and racing silks on a daily basis. “But his two injuries should never have happened. It’s bad riding by other guys.”

In the 2014 incident, in the high-profile Jockey Club Gold Cup, Moreno jockey Junior Alvarado cut off a couple of other riders. Among them was Maragh aboard Wicked Strong, resulting in the spill and arm fracture. Alvarado was suspended 15 days for careless riding.

In the 2015 incident that sidelined him for nearly a year and a half, jockey Ruben Silvera drifted his mount, Mini Muffin, into Maragh’s path and created the spill. Silvera was suspended 10 days for that ride.

