Aaron Hernandez suicide note to fiancée: 'You're rich'

Add another layer to the level of intrigue into the suicide of Aaron Hernandez.

On Friday, the suicide note Hernandez left his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, became public via a court filing by Bristol County (Mass.) prosecutors. In it, Hernandez writes:

Shay,

You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel – literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of Gods love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the supremes, the almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me – those are my boys (You’re Rich). I knew I loved you = Savage Garden.

Why “You’re Rich”?

Per Massachusetts law, a dead convict whose appeal has not been heard can be considered not guilty in the eyes of the law. Hernandez’s appeal for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd was still pending. Hernandez had apparently talked about this law in the days before he committed suicide, according to a fellow inmate at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. He might have believed that death (even through suicide) could mean the possibility that the New England Patriots would have to honor withheld money (unknown) and/or that his estate would not be liable for any civil suits. (Unlikely. See O.J. Simpson.)

It should be noted that Hernandez’s estate is reportedly worthless.

A day after his death, Hernandez’s attorney filed a motion to have the Lloyd murder conviction overturned based on the dead-convict law. Bristol County prosecutors countered that by choosing to die, Hernandez had effectively chosen not to appeal, and thus his conviction should not be vacated.

The Bristol County motion filed Friday, ahead of the May 9 hearing, makes clear the prosecution’s argument that Hernandez’s was a least aware of the law and of the possible loophole it provided. The motion specifically details an interview with a fellow inmate who says “Hernandez had recently mentioned a rumor. That rumor was that if an inmate has an open appeal on his case and dies in prison, he is acquitted of his charge and will be deemed not guilty.” And it features a heretofore unreleased copy of the suicide note Hernandez left Jenkins-Hernandez with the words, “You’re Rich.”

Both, the prosecution could argue, are clear attempts to prove Hernandez was attempting to subvert the law.

