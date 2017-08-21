Premier League DARTS: Chelsea-Spurs, Man United's counter, and Arsenal's complaints

Welcome to Premier League DARTS, FC Yahoo‘s weekly EPL column that will run every Monday morning. Why “DARTS”? Because Henry Bushnell will recap the weekend’s biggest games with Discussion, Analysis, Reactions, Takeaways and Superlatives. All of that is below. But first, a brief intro …

He punched the air not once, not twice, but three times. And not with one fist; with both. And then he spun and sped toward his assistants, hair flopping, arms flailing, emotions fuming. But fuming in delight, instead of fuming with anger. His left wing-back had just stunned 80,000-plus at Wembley, and Antonio Conte could not contain himself. No chance. He knew what this meant, knew the context, knew the narrative, knew it had to change.

And so he ditched his royal blue tracksuit for a jacket and tie, put his faith in eight defensive-minded outfield players, and got his reward. He and Chelsea did what champions do. They nicked all three points from an evenly contested match at the (temporary) home of a rival, and in doing so won the second weekend of the Premier League’s 2017-18 season.

Just as last week didn’t spell disaster, Sunday didn’t quell all concerns. Marcos Alonso might not bag another brace the rest of his career. Chelsea’s attack hasn’t yet shown it can match the potency of last year’s, and the squad’s shallowness hasn’t been solved overnight. In fact, there aren’t too many takeaways from the weekend’s one true heavyweight battle.

But there is a recognition – among supporters, among players, and clearly within Conte himself – of just how crucial the result was for Chelsea. It took steel and grit, shrewd management, and a little bit of luck, too. Remember all that come May.

1. The shortcomings of Tottenham’s attack

The champions limited their London rivals to <1 expected goals with a formation that, without the ball, could most accurately be described as a 5-3-1-1. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino surely anticipated Chelsea’s defensive approach, and combated it with a twist on his typical tactics.

Pochettino named a starting 11 that could have lined up in a 3-4-3, 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, or really any three- or four-at-the-back variation. What it ultimately was, until Spurs went chasing the game late, was a 4-3-2-1 without the ball that morphed into a 4-1-4-1 with it. How, exactly?

Pochettino essentially played Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies as wing-backs in a four-man defense. In attack, they were the wingers in what could even be thought of as a 4-3-3, with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen the attacking midfielders and Wanyama holding. Especially on the right side, Dier became a distributing fullback. Dembele dropped left at times as well.

Both diagrams are rough estimates. In reality, Dembele, Eriksen and Alli all had a fair amount of freedom when Spurs were in possession. And to be fair to Spurs, those three, plus Kane, created a decent amount considering the solidity of their opponents. The xG total is a bit harsh. Structurally, you could argue the system worked.

The problem is that neither Trippier nor Davies is a winger. Both are out-and-out fullbacks, and simply giving them more attacking leeway doesn’t give them more attacking talent.

They also, of course, were not Tottenham’s first-choice fullbacks a month ago, and might not be a month from now. If Kyle Walker and Danny Rose had been in their places — or if a new signing or two had supplanted one or both in the starting 11 – you have to wonder if Sunday’s result would have been different. Food for thought for Pochettino.

2. The anatomy of Manchester United’s counters

There is hardly anything more breathtaking in soccer than a sweeping, end-to-end counterattack, and there has been no better sweeping, end-to-end counterattack through two weeks of the Premier league season than Man United’s. Three of its eight goals have come on the break. And while each of the three has been unique, there are several threads through all three that show just how devastating Jose Mourinho’s team can be.

