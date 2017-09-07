NFL Preview Week: Shutdown Corner's picks for MVP, other awards

Sure, you want our Super Bowl predictions. Ones you can revisit months from now and taunt us with on social media. But there’s more fun to be had as the 2017 seasons kicks off Thursday evening between the defending champion New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Six Yahoo Sports writers – Jordan Schultz, Shalise Manza Young, Charles Robinson, Kevin Kaduk, Jay Busbee and Frank Schwab – gave their predictions on all other things NFL this season.

A sampling: Collectively, Aaron Rodgers is the MVP front-runner. The familiar stone face in New England leads the pack of 32 for coach of the year. And there’s a lot of love for Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans to be the league’s breakout darlings.

Enjoy.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

SCHULTZ: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

MANZA YOUNG: New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

ROBINSON: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

KADUK: Rodgers

BUSBEE: Rodgers

SCHWAB: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (could not be same as MVP pick)

SCHULTZ: Oakland Raiders WR Amari Cooper

MANZA YOUNG: Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson

ROBINSON: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

KADUK: Brees

BUSBEE: Johnson

SCHWAB: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

SCHULTZ: Seattle Seahawks S Earl Thomas

MANZA YOUNG: Oakland Raiders DE Khalil Mack

ROBINSON: Arizona Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones

KADUK: Denver Broncos OLB Von Miller

BUSBEE: Mack

SCHWAB: New York Giants S Landon Collins

COACH OF THE YEAR

SCHULTZ: Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey

MANZA YOUNG: Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson

ROBINSON: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick

KADUK: Mularkey

BUSBEE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter

SCHWAB: Belichick

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

SCHULTZ: Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

MANZA YOUNG: McCaffrey

ROBINSON: Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

KADUK: McCaffrey

BUSBEE: Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

SCHWAB: Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

SCHULTZ: New York Jets S Jamal Adams

MANZA YOUNG: San Francisco 49ers DL Solomon Thomas

ROBINSON: San Francisco 49ers LB Reuben Foster

KADUK: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

BUSBEE: Garrett

SCHWAB: Foster

Here are some of our other picks in the non-traditional categories, with the number of votes in parentheses for those who got the nod from more than one writer …

DARKHORSE MVP

Marcus Mariota (4), Ben Roethlisberger, Matthew Stafford

Analysis: It’s hard to pick anyone but a quarterback in this era. There’s a lot of love for Mariota, who could blossom with a nice Titans team around him.

ROOKIE DISAPPOINTMENT

Deshaun Watson (2), Gareon Conley, Leonard Fournette, O.J. Howard, John Ross

Analysis: It’s tough to play quarterback in the NFL, and everyone assumes Watson will get a shot at some point to be the Texans’ starter. Note that players from five different positions got votes.

VETERAN DISAPPOINTMENT

Adrian Peterson (2), Mike Glennon (2), Marshawn Lynch, Joe Flacco

Analysis: Three of the four players named were big free-agent signings in the offseason, and Kaduk went with the understandable pick of Flacco, who missed preseason with a back injury.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT, TEAM

Patriots (Schultz), Colts (Manza Young), Giants (Robinson), Chiefs (Kaduk), Saints (Busbee), Cowboys (Schwab)

Analysis: Six different teams get mentioned. Who voted for which team is noted so you know who to direct your angry tweets to.

View photos Expectations are high for Titans QB Marcus Mariota as he enters Year 3. (AP) More

BIGGEST BREAKOUT, PLAYER

Marcus Mariota (2), DeVante Parker, Ameer Abdullah, Chris Hogan, Carson Wentz

Read More