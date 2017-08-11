NFL Preseason Blitz: Brock Osweiler struggles, DeShone Kizer steps up

If the Cleveland Browns’ plan for starting Brock Osweiler on Thursday was to showcase him for a trade, it didn’t go too well.

If the Browns’ plan is for Osweiler to be their starter this season, that doesn’t look too great either.

Osweiler got the start in the Browns’ first preseason game this year, even though he wasn’t with the starters previously in training camp. He didn’t do much to secure the job going forward.

Rookie DeShone Kizer, on the other hand, gave the coaches something to think about this week as he made two fantastic throws, including a go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes in a 20-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Osweiler was 6-of-14 for 42 yards in about a quarter-and-a-half of play. He overthrew receivers multiple times on deep passes. His best pass looked like a touchdown to Kenny Britt in the corner of the end zone, but Britt was out of bounds. After getting a first down later that drive, the Browns threw four times from inside the 10-yard line and couldn’t get in the end zone. The final throw for Osweiler was a broken-up pass on a contested slant route to Britt on fourth-and-goal.

Cody Kessler came in after Osweiler, and completed 5-of-10 passes for 47 yards. Kizer was impressive in the second half. He received praise for how he looked in practice, but it appears he’s still third on the depth chart. He showed off his strong arm on a 52-yard pass in the fourth quarter. That set up a touchdown. Then with the Browns trailing in the final two minutes, he stood in against the rush and delivered a 45-yard strike to a wide-open Jordan Payton for a score to put the Browns ahead. Kizer was 11-of-18 for 184 yards.

Kizer made his case to move up the depth chart. The order of the quarterbacks might change when the Browns coaches watch the film of Osweiler’s outing.

Osweiler was coming off a bad season with the Houston Texans, then was traded to the Browns in a salary dump. But the Browns don’t have a lot of quality options at quarterback, so Osweiler got a shot on Thursday night. He had a few good throws, but mostly he was off. Some of that could be due to his receivers, especially since he didn’t play with the starters in camp. On one overthrown ball, Osweiler gestured to the receiver, indicating he expected a different route.

Osweiler looked confident, throwing deep often, but he couldn’t connect on those throws. On one he had tight end Seth DeValve with a little separation down field and Osweiler just missed what could have been a touchdown pass. That’s how the night went. The Browns didn’t put up any points in Osweiler’s quarter-and-a-half of work.

Osweiler could have other chances going forward. Kizer should get a longer look. The Browns will have to consider long and hard how they want to use the rest of the preseason to evaluate their quarterbacks.

Into the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos’ defense had one touchdown. The offense had none. Unfortunately for the Broncos, that’s a trend the past couple seasons.

It’s just one preseason game, but it looks like there are still plenty of offensive problems for the Broncos to figure out after a 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears. That starts at quarterback.

Trevor Siemian started. He wasn’t bad, though he wasn’t great either. He completed 6-of-7 passes for 51 yards. He didn’t make any big mistakes but didn’t make much happen either. It was pretty much what you’d expect from him.

Paxton Lynch, the Broncos’ 2016 first-round pick, hasn’t looked great in practice and he didn’t look good on Thursday night. If people expected that he could turn it on in a game situation, that didn’t happen. Lynch was 6-of-9 for 42 yards. It didn’t help Lynch that on the other side, Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky looked fantastic in his debut. Lynch is slated to start the Broncos’ second preseason game, but it’s hard to see him beating Siemian for the job by Week 1 of the regular season.