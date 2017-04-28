NFL draft: Goodell asks, Philadelphia obliges as commissioner loudly booed

As you may have heard, the 2017 NFL draft is being held in Philadelphia. Even though it’s the City of Brotherly Love, Philly sports fans aren’t always the most hospitable bunch.

That was on display from the first moment of the draft on Thursday, as the fans in front of the stage loudly booed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as he walked up to the podium.

Sure, booing Goodell at the draft isn’t anything new. But there are an estimated 70,000 fans gathered in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum, so it’s a bit louder than usual.

To his credit, Goodell embraced the noise, saying “Come on, Philly. Come on!,” egging the crowd on.

We’re guessing it’s not the only time he’ll get booed on the opening night of the draft.

