NBA Finals Winners and Losers: Kevin Durant takes care of both sides in Game 2

With Golden State’s Game 2 win taken care of, it’s best we check in on the winners and losers from Sunday night.

WINNERS

Kevin Durant

The first-year Warrior didn’t land a career high in Game 2, he didn’t notch a triple-double and he spent the better part of the fourth quarter on the bench of Golden State’s 132-113 blowout win. None of the typical hallmarks were in place, outside of his reliably-timed cadre of brilliant basketball highlights.

Durant was a flash throughout in Game 2, easing his way into wherever his Warriors needed him most on both sides of the ball, overcoming early defensive confusion and the presence of LeBron James to offer 33 points on 13-22 shooting with a team-high five blocks and Golden State-best 13 rebounds. Durant added six assists and three blocks in his seventh NBA Finals game against Mr. James:

Fans of the Triple-Double

Warrior teammate Stephen Curry and James melded as well as Durant, often as spectacularly, in Game 2. The result of their ubiquity was a hand in possession after possession, and a triple-double for each.

Curry was active throughout, hitting for double-figure free throws early on toward his way into ending marks of 32 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. He almost achieved a Finals first in notching the championship round’s first quadruple-double, finishing with eight turnovers.

He somewhat made up for the misstep with the win, and this jaw-dropping routine in the realm of LeBron:

James was no slouch, matching Curry with his eighth career Finals triple-double. In hitting for 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, LBJ tied Magic Johnson for the all-time Finals lead with eight triple-doubles. Nobody else has two.

Prior to Sunday, the NBA Finals had never seen a pair of opposing players place triple-doubles up against one another.

Steve Kerr

Working in his first NBA game since stepping aside following Game 2 of his team’s first round series against Portland, Kerr looked to be ill at-ease at times on the sideline as he continues to struggle with his very public and too-slow return from a 2015 back surgery. He gritted throughout, per usual, but the ABC cameras caught him grimacing and pinching his eyes too often for anyone to conclude that Kerr was anywhere near being fully comfortable.

To the outsider it hardly mattered, because Kerr was right at home. A familiar presence at Warrior practices despite missing his team’s previous 11 games (all wins), Kerr was right to heap credit on interim head coach Mike Brown before the win, as the Warriors played as if nobody was missing throughout Kerr’s absence. They played as if nobody had returned in Game 2, all business as usual except for an extra chair on the bench.

We may not see Brown performing the same expert relief work for the rest of this series, as Kerr told reporters before Game 2 that he was determined to see his return through the rest of the Finals. In a championship setting full of players working at perhaps their absolute best, with an all-time team seemingly on its way toward coronation, Kerr’s comeback has us grinning the most.

LOSERS

Tyronn Lue’s resources

The Cleveland Cavaliers coach is running out of options, after the Warriors put up 113 and then 132 points in consecutive games against his Cavs in Games 1 and 2.

Lue’s starting lineup remained in place, but helper J.R. Smith continued to struggle – missing both of his looks after clanging on three of four attempts in Game 1. One three-pointer, taken while contested off the dribble after passing on an open previous look, was an obvious attempt at getting going.

Nothing was going. Channing Frye (1-4 shooting) was inserted into the rotation prior to reminding us why the lights-out shooter shouldn’t be asked to finish around the basket if he’s living in any time past 2010. Deron Williams is now ohfer nine on the series after missing all five looks in Game 2, while Iman Shumpert clouded his good defense by missing five of six looks (taking Cleveland out of its offense, such as it was at the time).

