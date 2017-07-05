MLB Trade Deadline: 25 players who could get dealt this month

It’s July now, which means baseball season is heating up. And we don’t just mean on account of the temperature.

July means the trade deadline is looming. July means teams need to start taking stock of things and figuring out if they’re buyers, sellers or just sitting tight and hoping for the best. July means if you’re a player in the final year of his contract, you could very well be playing somewhere else come August.

We have until July 31 for the buyers to figure out who they want and the sellers to figure out their prices. Until then, we have a lot of talk, rumors and gossip to get through. Are the Royals selling? They say they’re not, but things change before August. Are the Pirates ready to give up on some franchise cornerstones? Maybe. Will the Mets send their pieces in all directions? Looks possible. What about Sonny Gray? And Justin Verlander? And Johnny Cueto? All very well could be wearing new uniforms soon enough.

So here are 25 names to know — from big-name stars to difference-making relievers — who could be on the move this month.

Andrew McCutchen might finally get traded out of Pittsburgh.

1. Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates: After a slow start, it looked as though the Pirates had erred by hanging on to McCutchen in the offseason. No more. A hot streak has boosted his slash line to .288/.375/.519. That’s just below his peak numbers, and makes him a bargain at his $14 million price tag. McCutchen has an option for 2018, so he wouldn’t be a rental, either. Looks like the Pirates were wise to hold out for more. (Chris Cwik)

2. Sonny Gray, SP, Oakland Athletics: After an injury-riddled year, Gray appears to be back. His 4.09 ERA might be high, but his strikeout rate has returned. That’s significant. Gray’s highest ERA in a year in which he’s had a strikeout rate over 20 percent is just 2.73. The Athletics aren’t going to sell low, but Gray might be worth the cost. (Cwik)

3. Justin Verlander, SP, Detroit Tigers: It might not be easy to move Justin Verlander, who is owed $28 million the next two seasons. But Yahoo Sports’ own Jeff Passan reported last week that many teams expect Verlander (5-5, 4.96) to hit the market. The Cubs have been named as a possible destination. (Mike Oz)

Josh Donaldson would be a huge July prize if the Jays decide to trade him.

4. Josh Donaldson, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays: Early trade chatter has the former AL MVP’s name coming up, which would make him a very hot commodity, even if his numbers (.238 with eight homers) aren’t fantastic. The Blue Jays aren’t good this year, but they might not be dipping into a full-on rebuild either. Donaldson, who is 31 and not a free agent until 2019, would be expensive if the Jays opt to go that direction, but you can bet teams would be interested. (Oz)

5. Johnny Cueto, SP, San Francisco Giants: Amazing, isn’t it, to think that the San Francisco Giants might be selling off Cueto (6-7, 4.26) this quickly. After a catastrophic start to the season, the Giants are sellers and getting rid of Cueto might be a prudent move, even if it’s one they haven’t yet committed to. He has an opt-out after this season, so the Giants might as well get something for him. (Oz)

6. Jose Quintana, SP, Chicago White Sox: The most desirable remaining member of the White Sox hasn’t exactly helped his case this season. Though Quintana has the highest strikeout rate of his career, it’s come with a career-high 4.45 ERA. Home runs and control issues are worrisome, but Quintana is still a desirable asset. He’s 28, and won’t make $10 million until 2020 (if his extremely cheap options get picked up). He’ll still bring back a nice piece or two in a deal. (Cwik)

