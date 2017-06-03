Marlins' Edinson Volquez throws first no-hitter of 2017

Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez pitched the first no-hitter of his career and the first in MLB this season against the Diamondbacks. (AP)

Edinson Volquez walked to the hill a determined man on Saturday afternoon. He wasn’t just pitching for himself, he was pitching for his friend, Yordano Ventura, who should have been celebrating his 26th birthday.

Hours before taking the ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Volquez honored his friend by posting a photo on Instagram. Then he honored his friend in the best way imaginable on the field, pitching the first no-hitter in MLB this season.

In doing so, Volquez also put an emphatic end to Major League Baseball’s no-hitter drought. Volquez’s no-nohitter was the first of his career and the first in MLB since Jake Arrieta dominated the Cincinnati Reds on April 21, 2016 at the Great American Ballpark.

The Marlins right-hander did it by overwhelming one of the best offenses in baseball, allowing just two walks in what amounted to a 3-0 win. And we’re sure he did it with Ventura on his mind the entire way.





In addition to being effective, Volquez was quite efficient. He needed just 98 pitches to record the 27 historic outs. He faced the minimum number of batters thanks to inning-ending double plays in the fifth and eighth.

Volquez struck out ten, including all three batters he faced in the ninth inning. As evidenced by the double plays, he required a little bit of help from his defense. The most important play came in the fourth inning when Dee Gordon sprawled out to rob Rey Fuentes with a dive in the hole.

But here’s the most impressive part of Volquez’s no-hitter. He was nearly out of the game after one batter after colliding with Fuentes on a play at first base, and was clearly hobbled from that point forward.

Could have been much worse. Volquez is pushing through after colliding with Fuentes in first inning @Marlins #Dbacks pic.twitter.com/piz9vZnSF3 — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) June 3, 2017





Perhaps the pain helped him focus a little more, or maybe that just proves how determined Volquez was to do something special.

The no-hitter is already the sixth in Marlins franchise history, which only began in 1993. That’s more than the Mets, Rockies, Rays, Blue Jays and Padres have combined. The most recent was pitched by Henderson Alvarez on Sept. 29, 2013. Al Leiter, Kevin Brown, A.J. Burnett and Anibal Sanchez own the other Marlins no-hitters.

It’s elite company to be in, and Volquez got there by pitching a truly brilliant game.

