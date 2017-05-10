How Manu Ginobili once again gave the Spurs hope

SAN ANTONIO – Fluorescent-green-colored rope formed a barricade around the AT&T Center court, where only a few minutes earlier the San Antonio Spurs showed that they could win a gutty, overtime postseason game – with their MVP candidate sidelined – by relying on a collection of former NBA D-Leaguers and second-round picks, an off-target former All-Star and a nearly 40-year-old future Hall of Famer who continues to find ways to amaze.

Inside that protected space, the floor belonged to 6-year-old twins Dante and Nicola Ginobili, who were engaged in a game of one-on-one wearing personalized No. 20 jerseys with their first names on the back. While they tossed up hopeless shots with a mini-basketball and raced each other for rebounds, their 3-year-old little brother, Luca, ran around in circles, dipped under the ropes and waved a plastic sword. The boundless energy of the Ginobili boys was enviable – and somewhat exhausting for those in charge of supervising them. But the wonder Tuesday night was how their father was still able to summon enough from his remaining energy reserves to throw down a rare right-handed dunk, record the game-saving block and inspire the Spurs to a 110-107 West semifinal victory that ensured – regardless of what happens in Game 6 – he has not played his final game in this building.

Manu Ginobili blocks James Harden on the last play of the game Tuesday night. (AP) More

“It’s hard not to be excited and full of adrenaline, because it’s a Game 5. You’re thrilled to be here. We’re also lucky to be here because a lot of guys are watching on TV. If you have the opportunity, then you bring everything you have,” Manu Ginobili said after a game in which he didn’t exactly turn back the grandfather clock but reminded everyone that it’s still functional.

Ginobili hasn’t declared that this is his final season, stating only that he will keep playing as long as the game remains fun. At 39, Ginobili won’t have many more opportunities to give the Spurs what Patty Mills likes to refer to as “grandpa juice.” But with Kawhi Leonard hobbled with an ankle injury and Tony Parker already done for the season because of knee surgery, the Spurs needed more from an aging, 15-year veteran who has been delivering heroic moments for the franchise ever since he was a mop-haired daredevil who infuriated coach Gregg Popovich. Popovich eventually decided to admire the madness and continues to be rewarded in ways both personal and professional.

When Tim Duncan decided to call it a career last summer, Ginobili flirted with the possibility of leaving the Spurs for a huge golden parachute and a reunion with former assistant Brett Brown in Philadelphia. Believing that losing two true Spurs in the same offseason would’ve been “death by a thousand cuts,” Popovich had to nearly triple his intended salary offer to avoid the unimaginable and retain Ginobili.

“From a cultural standpoint, from a value standpoint, to think of going forward in life without Tim and Manu would’ve been devastating to a group,” Spurs general manager R.C. Buford told The Vertical after his team took a 3-2 series lead against the Rockets. “It will be devastating to a group. It is going to happen. But for it to happen at the same time, it would’ve been a great challenge for all of us.

“I know how much Pop misses Tim when he walks in the gym every day. That would’ve been exaggerated if Manu had not been there with us,” Buford continued. “There are too many nights like [Tuesday] where he carries us forward and teaches the next generation the importance of competitiveness, the importance of sacrifice – and loving the game. That’s the thing I think is most obvious.”

The Spurs didn’t lean much on Ginobili’s on-court contributions in the regular season, as he averaged a career-low 7.5 points. And he didn’t have much to offer in the first four games of this postseason, going scoreless and missing all 15 of his field-goal attempts until he had 10 points in a pivotal Game 5 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Ginobili was again relatively quiet through the first four games against the Rockets until he scored 12 points in another Game 5 performance that shuttered those who questioned Popovich’s unrelenting commitment to the game’s second-oldest player this season. Popovich has learned: Ginobili might not always be there when you want him, but he is always there when you need him.

