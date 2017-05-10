Wife of ESPN's Chris Berman dies in two-car accident

Katherine Berman, wife of legendary ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman, died Tuesday afternoon in a two-car accident in Connecticut.

Police on the scene in Woodbury, Conn. indicated that Edward Bertulis, 87, was also involved in the accident. According to local reports, the 2003 Lexus of Berman, 67, apparently rear-ended Bertulis’s Ford Escape, left the road, and overturned in a small body of water. Bertulis’s car struck a utility pole; Bertulis died at nearby Waterbury Hospital.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years,” he said. “We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

Katherine and Chris Berman were married 33 years ago, shortly after Berman joined ESPN.

