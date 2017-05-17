Lottery presents Celtics with a potential franchise player, but also an Isaiah Thomas-related dilemma

In a span of 24 hours, the Boston Celtics won a Game 7 and the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. In another 24 hours, they could add a Game 1 Eastern Conference finals victory to their tally. So yeah, things are going pretty well in Beantown. And with so many promising young players and future assets — Thanks, Brooklyn! — they should continue to go well for years to come.

But the ping pong balls also put the Celtics in a sticky situation, and that situation revolves around the most underpaid player in the league. Isaiah Thomas is on a contract that pays him an average annual salary of $6.75 million. But not for long.

Thomas is the heart and soul of the Celtics. His rise from last pick in the 2011 NBA draft to All-Star has been extraordinary. His 53-point performance against the Wizards in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semis was legendary. His fourth-quarter exploits all season have been heroic.

All of this will likely make Thomas a max-contract player sometime in the next 14 months. Boston now has to decide whether it will be the team to give him that max contract, and its decision goes hand in hand with its use of the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Many expect that pick to be Washington guard Markelle Fultz, the consensus top player in the class. The Celtics could consider trading down to take Josh Jackson or Jayson Tatum; but you don’t pass up a player like Fultz unless the fit is disastrous. And the fit is far from disastrous, despite positional similarities.

The fit is the least of Boston’s concerns. Danny Ainge, the team’s president of basketball operations, says he thinks Thomas can play with anybody. Fultz says the two would be a “great backcourt.” And they’re probably right. Brad Stevens already likes to take Thomas off the ball. Fultz is a multi-dimensional scorer who can play off the ball as well. Both are accurate shooters off the catch. Plus, regardless of skill sets, when you put two talented guards on the floor together, more often than not, the results are positive.

Sure, there could be issues on the defensive end, where Thomas is a liability. Fultz isn’t exactly known as a lockdown defender either. There’s also the conundrum of how Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier could fit into the same rotation as Fultz and Thomas. But those issues are secondary. For the most part, Fultz would work in Boston.

Isaiah Thomas is an All-Star, and he’s the Celtics’ catalyst, but will Boston give him a max deal? Should they? More

But could a Fultz-Thomas backcourt lead the Celtics, as they’re currently constructed, to an NBA title? Maybe, but probably not. That’s why Boston is in the market for another star in the mold of Paul George, Jimmy Butler or Gordon Hayward. Hayward is a free agent this summer, and the Celtics are expected to make a run at him. George will hit the market in 2018. Both George and Butler have been subjects of trade talks.

The issue for Boston is that it also must pay Thomas — if it wants to lock him up long-term. It has two options in that department …

Draft Fultz, re-sign Thomas

One is to renegotiate an extension with Thomas on the three-year anniversary of his current deal, July 12. That deal would run through 2021-22, and its total value would be in the range of $145 million. The roadblock here is that such a deal would require cap room, which the Celtics might not have if they sign Hayward. Free agency begins on July 1, and teams can officially sign players beginning July 6, so a deal with Hayward would likely have to be done before a restructuring of Thomas’ contract. In the other direction, a renegotiated deal for Thomas would impede Boston’s pursuit of Hayward this summer or of George next summer.

So why not wait until next summer and re-sign Thomas when his current contract expires? That’s the second option, and its the one that would allow Boston to maximize the talent on its roster in 2018 and 2019, and perhaps beyond. That’s because it could go over the cap to keep Thomas around. But this option poses its own problems. The Celtics would be giving a 5-foot-8 guard roughly $36 million per year through the 2022-23 season, during which Thomas will turn 34. They would be tossing away any cap flexibility they still had for years to come, and limiting their options going forward. With Fultz on board, a plethora of young talent improving and more high draft picks to come, would that be a smart move? More on that in a bit.

Read More