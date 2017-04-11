What it looked like from the pit when Chris Buescher's car got spun on pit road

Chris Buescher’s jack man Zack Young got pummeled on pit road during Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Buescher got hit by Erik Jones and his car went sliding backward into his pit stall. As his team was anticipating a normal pit stop, they were already over the wall as Buscher’s car came careening toward them. Young got hit by the side of Buescher’s car and thrown backward toward the pit wall.

Here’s what it looked like from the pit. It’s insane.





Young was taken to the care center following the incident but tweeted after the race that he was OK despite his hand and thumb being “tore up.”

Buescher ended up finishing 21st.

