Kyle Busch wins second-straight pole at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Busch’s Indianapolis dominance is continuing.

Busch posted the fastest lap in the third round of qualifying to grab his second-straight pole for the Brickyard 400.

He’s searching for his first win of the season and his third-straight Brickyard 400 win. No driver has won three-straight Cup Series races at Indianapolis.

Busch dominated the 2016 race, leading 149 of the race’s 170 laps including the final 109 circuits around the 2.5-mile track. No one had a chance to catch Busch in the second half of the race. The myriad restarts over those 109 laps were simply a tease for the rest of the field.

A win would lock Busch into the playoffs, though he’s already there. At third in the points standings, Busch is virtually guaranteed to make the playoffs on points unless something horribly goes wrong.

A victory would also be the second-straight win for Joe Gibbs Racing after the team went the first 19 races of the season without a win. Denny Hamlin won at New Hampshire as Toyota cars led 290 laps.

Here’s the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Jamie McMurray

4. Jimmie Johnson

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Joey Logano

8. Ryan Newman

9. Erik Jones

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Brad Keselowski

12. Kurt Busch

13. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

14. Matt Kenseth

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Chase Elliott

17. Paul Menard

18. Clint Bowyer

19. Kasey Kahne

20. Austin Dillon

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Trevor Bayne

23. Danica Patrick

24. Michael McDowell

25. Kyle Larson

26. Chris Buescher

27. Matt DiBenedetto

28. Ty Dillon

29. Aric Almirola

30. David Ragan

31. Landon Cassill

32. Corey LaJoie

33. JJ Yeley

34. Cole Whitt

35. BJ McLeod

36. Reed Sorenson

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Carl Long

39. Joey Gase

40. AJ Allmendinger

