Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, NBA nature and nurturing a killer instinct

We revere Bill Russell for a stoicism bordering on disdain, because he valued winning above all else and gave us this second law of his basketball philosophy at the height of his playing career: “You got to have the killer instinct. If you do not have it, forget about basketball and go into social psychology or something. If you sometimes wonder if you’ve got it, you ain’t got it. No pussycats, please.”

We worship Michael Jordan for a competitiveness on compulsion’s edge, because he came through in the clutch and convinced us cheating against old ladies in card games, bullying teammates and setting fire to the league in his Hall of Fame speech was more maniacal drive than just plain insane.

We appreciate Kobe Bryant for a bravado teetering on conceit, because he dared compare himself to Jordan and damn near reached that height. Even MJ tipped his cap to Kobe for that level of bombast. And if you didn’t much care for Bryant, he wore you down, because the Mamba mentality is relentless.

“When you’re looking at players out there now,” Bryant told Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck in April, “you’re saying, ‘OK, there’s not a next Michael Jordan.’ It’s not about the surface stuff. It’s about: Are they approaching the game the way he did? … That is what it means to be a Michael Jordan—to be a Kobe. That is what we should be looking for.”

So, we revile LeBron James despite him displaying many of those same traits, because he fell short of his pledge to deliver countless titles after making a spectacle of taking his talents to South Beach.

I’m not sure sports takes were hot enough in the decades following Russell’s retirement to measure every great that came after against his 11 rings, although Wilt Chamberlain experienced it in real time. I do know Bryant was compared to Jordan every step of the way, and LeBron was held up to both.

Weighing their performances against each other is never enough. We dissect their personalities — that killer instinct, the clutch gene and a mentality to always take the last shot with the game on the line. This is why LeBron caught so much flak for joining Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, earned a modicum of vindication for winning in Cleveland, and still managed to hear the noise after passing to Kyle Korver and watching Kyrie Irving dribble out the game clock with this year’s Finals in the balance.

How you feel about LeBron in relation to Bryant and Jordan probably says a lot about whose side you took in the feud between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook that spanned the entire 2016-17 season. And it also probably says a lot more about you than it does them. Because one won the Finals MVP, the other will most likely take home regular-season MVP, and they reached those by tearing down the walls we’ve constructed to judge the game’s all-time greats by hardware and statistical achievements.

Following Durant’s decision to join the Warriors, Jordan told Complex magazine of Westbrook, “Thirty years ago, that’s me. The attitude, trying to prove myself, showing so much passion for the game of basketball. You see it in his play. You can tell he loves the game, he plays with energy and flair.” And then the two teamed up on a commercial branded with the slogan, “Some run, some make runways.”





Anyone who watched Westbrook play basketball this season could see he doesn’t just have a killer instinct; he is trying to gut you on every single possession. This approach resulted in a historic triple-double campaign, clinched with a 50-point performance that was capped with a buzzer-beater, eliminated the Denver Nuggets from playoff contention and meant nothing to his own team’s seeding.

That was the defining moment of Westbrook’s season. In a relatively meaningless early April game, when other stars may have rested, he went supernova in a singular effort that encapsulated every one of the characteristics we hold so dear about the game’s great winners and all but clinched his regular-season MVP campaign. Two weeks later, Westbrook’s Thunder were eliminated from the playoffs.

