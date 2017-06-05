Paul Pierce thinks Kevin Durant might be better than LeBron James now

While everybody else is weighing the 2017 NBA Finals’ impact on the league’s great G.O.A.T. debate — whether LeBron James could surpass Michael Jordan as the Greatest of All Time — Paul Pierce isn’t even ready to concede that the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is the best player in the game today.

Following another spectacular Kevin Durant performance in a second straight Golden State Warriors victory to start the Finals, Pierce said on ESPN’s panel, “He may be the best player in the world today.”

He, as in Kevin Durant, not LeBron James.

Jalen Rose somehow sat quietly throughout the segment, but both Chauncey Billups and Michelle Beadle reacted with astonishment — from, “Cut it out Paul,” to wondering what was in Pierce’s drink.

“Hey, this is Truth juice,” said Pierce, picking up his mug.

The recently retired former Boston Celtics star and 2008 Finals MVP added, “We’re on the Finals stage. LeBron is giving you good numbers, but what can’t [Durant] do? What can’t he do on the court?”

In a sense, Pierce is right, and Billups’ answer to that question — “Hey, let me tell you something, he balled out today, but the best player in the world? I don’t know” — left plenty to be desired. Durant has been ridiculous, playing with remarkable efficiency both offensively and defensively, and it’s hard to argue there’s a single aspect of the game he hasn’t completely controlled through two games.

In Games 1 and 2, Durant has amassed 71 points on 67 percent true shooting, 14 assists against three turnovers, 22 rebounds, five blocks and three steals in a pair of victories. Meanwhile, LeBron has collected 57 points on 63 percent true shooting, 22 assists against 12 turnovers, 26 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a couple defeats. As efficiency goes, Durant owns a slight edge in the series.

Keep in mind, though, Durant can work more freely within Golden State’s offense. With all-time great shooters Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the wings, it’s impossible for the Cavaliers to game plan solely for Durant. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and a roster that features three more prolific 3-point shooters — J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver and Channing Frye — make it less easy for the Warriors to throw everything at James, but there is no question he is the singular focus of Golden State’s defense.

“LeBron had a great game,” NBA TV analyst Isiah Thomas said after Game 2, before making a fantastic analogy in this LeBron-Durant debate, via r/NBA. “He had a triple-double, but the energy that he had to put out, that he had to play with, compared to what Kevin Durant had to put out. And this is what we’re talking about when Kenny [Smith] said all [Durant] had to do was make the bed and sweep the floor. Well, on the other side, LeBron James, to get the triple-double, has to make the bed, sweep the floor, fluff the pillow, go downstairs, cook the breakfast, set the table and then feed everybody.”

Defensively, the Warriors can at least attempt to man up against LeBron with Durant, Thompson, Draymond Green or Andre Iguodala, while LeBron is the only Cavs player with any hope of defending Durant. Durant had one of his five blocks and one of his three steals while defending LeBron in Game 2, but there’s little doubt LeBron’s responsibilities on both ends in these Finals are greater than Durant’s, even if the five-time First Team All-Defense selection stands little chance against KD, too:

LeBron’s body of work also goes well beyond the first two games of this series and includes a five-game Finals win over Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder on his way to the 2012 NBA championship.

If you’ve watched the first two games of this series, as Pierce ostensibly has, you can absolutely say Durant has been the best player on the floor, as Pierce essentially did. But best player in the world? Ask yourself how LeBron would fare on these Warriors against a Durant-led Cavaliers team. If you can honestly say the Cavs would be any better if they switched places in these Finals, more power to you.

To his credit, Pierce didn’t back away from his statement on Twitter: