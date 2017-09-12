The Indians, powered by 19-game winning streak, now co-World Series favorites

A funny thing happens when you win 19 straight games late in the baseball season, more people start thinking you can win the World Series. Amazing how that happens. So it is that the Cleveland Indians are now the co-favorites to win the World Series, according to online sportsbook Bovada.

Bovada released a new list of odds Tuesday, a day after the Indians won No. 19 and the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers lost No. 11 in a row. It’s those same Dodgers who share the co-favorite spot with the Indians.

The Indians and the Dodgers are the zenith and the nadir of MLB at the moment — one team looking unstoppable; the other in a 1-for-17 skid — but as far as World Series odds go, they’re still on top:

Cleveland Indians — 3/1

Los Angeles Dodgers — 3/1

Houston Astros — 11/2

Boston Red Sox — 8/1

Washington Nationals — 8/1

Chicago Cubs — 9/1

New York Yankees — 14/1

Arizona Diamondbacks — 16/1

Colorado Rockies — 40/1

Los Angeles Angels — 50/1

Minnesota Twins — 50/1

St. Louis Cardinals — 50/1

Milwaukee Brewers — 66/1

Baltimore Orioles — 100/1

Texas Rangers — 100/1

Kansas City Royals — 150/1

Seattle Mariners — 150/1

Tampa Bay Rays — 300/1

The last time we saw World Series odds from Bovada, the Indians were 13/2. Those odds came on Sept. 1 and, of course, the Indians haven’t lost in that time. The Dodgers’ odds were 11/5 at that time.

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz

