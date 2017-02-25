Gary Bettman upholds Antoine Vermette's 10-game suspension

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the 10-game suspension of Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette after the player and the NHLPA requested a review of the ruling.

The review took place last Thursday in New York City where Vermette was present along with his agent Allan Walsh along with Bruce Meyer, Don Zavelo, Roman Stoykewych and Mathieu Schneider of the NHLPA and Ducks general manager Bob Murray.

Linesman Shandor Alphonso, who Vermette had hit with his stick in Feb. 14 in a game between the Ducks and Minnesota Wild, and Dan O’Halloran of the NHL Officials Association were also there.

The review took place in front of Bettman.

Bettman said rule 40.3 Automatic Suspension – Category II was indeed violated in this case and didn’t deserve any lesser games total. Category II states the following:

“Any player who deliberately applies physical force to an official in any matter (excluding actions as set out in Category I), which physical force is applied without intent to injure, or who spits on an official”

Bettman’s ruling stated that the NHLPA argued for Category III, which was a suspension of three games. That rule states the following:

Any player who, by his actions, physically demeans an official or physically threatens an official by (but not limited to) throwing a stick or any other piece of equipment or object at or in the general direction of an official, shooting the puck at or in the general direction of an official, spitting at or in the general direction of an official, or who deliberately applies physical force to an official solely for the purpose of getting free of such an official during or immediately following an altercation shall be suspended for not less than three (3) games.

In Bettman’s ruling, he noted that Vermette should know that under no circumstances a player should hit an official in such a manner.

The penalty for such an offense under Rule 40 is a minimum ten (10) game suspension. That is a substantial penalty – and appropriately so. As is true of every Player in the NHL, Mr. Vermette learned at an early age that under no circumstances may a Player strike an Official, either with his stick or otherwise. The fact that a Player may be distracted or under stress cannot excuse an offense or justify reducing it from a Category II to a Category III offense. As I noted in Carcillo, “neither emotion nor frustration caused by a real or perceived missed call can ever constitute a mitigating circumstance for violation of Rule 40.” While in a particular case, and one such as this, the ten (10) game penalty may seem harsh, the purpose of Rule 40 is to protect Officials and ensure the integrity of our game. Therefore, any inappropriate conduct by Players vis-à-vis Officials cannot be condoned or tolerated. At the same time, I do not believe the circumstances here warrant imposing a suspension of greater than ten (10) games. The NHLPA is correct that Mr. Vermette has been an exemplary citizen throughout his NHL career. He has not been the subject of any prior supplementary discipline or suspension of any kind and he has incurred only two major penalties in his entire NHL playing career. The conduct giving rise to his suspension here is, admittedly, an isolated incident that was clearly out of character for Mr. Vermette. He exhibited sincere remorse both at the hearing and in his prior apology delivered to (linesman Shandor) Alphonso. The ten (10) game suspension mandated by Rule 40 is sufficient.

The reference to former NHLer Daniel Carcillo has to do with how Carcillo’s suspension of 10 games was reduced to six games by Bettman in June of 2014. This was about an altercation with an official in the postseason when Carcillo was with the New York Rangers and the player tried to shake loose in an altercation while the official tried to prevent him from doing so. Bettman cited wording he used in that decision in regards to how he looked at this case.

I have generally approached such matters in the past by affording substantial deference to the Officials’ judgment and I will not lightly overrule the Officials’ decision unless I am satisfied there is clear and convincing evidence that they were wrong or, alternatively, that although their ruling may have properly applied existing standards, there is nonetheless some overriding policy consideration that requires me to assess and revise those standards.

