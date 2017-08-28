Former Eagles tackle Jon Runyan drives an Uber when he's bored

You’d think that if your Uber driver was a fairly well known professional athlete, it must be some attempt at a hidden camera viral video.

Nope, former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jon Runyan just wants to drive people around when he has nothing better to do.

Runyan is an occasional Uber driver in the Philadelphia area, though he told Philly Voice he doesn’t need the money. He played 14 NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (he broke in with the Houston Oilers), Eagles and San Diego Chargers, and made a Pro Bowl. Then he served two terms as a U.S. Congressman from New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district. Last year the NFL hired him as its vice president of policy and rules administration.

But hey, doesn’t hurt to get your side hustle on when there’s nothing else to do.

“Sometimes you’ll just be sitting around the house, my girls are out doing what they do, and the wife and I are sitting there like, ‘Are we doing anything tonight?’ and she’ll be like, ‘No.’ ” Runyan said. “So I’ll say that I’m going to go open the Uber app and see if anyone needs a ride.”

Runyan probably isn’t instantly recognizable to most people, though he is 6-foot-7. But he was pretty well known for an offensive tackle, especially with his interesting post-playing career in politics, and he told Philly Voice he gets recognized occasionally. One group of fans recognized him and one of them showed Runyan an Eagles logo tattooed on the inside of his bicep.

So if you’re an NFL fan in Philadelphia and you think your Uber driver looks a lot like Jon Runyan, well, it might actually be him.

